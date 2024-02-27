Premier League Team of the Week: Bowen, Foden and Luiz all stand out

Another Premier League weekend is in the books with players from West Ham and Aston Villa shining in particular this time around.

Using Flashscore's player ratings system, let's delve into the latest Team of the Week!

Bernd Leno played his part in goal as Fulham claimed a late and famous 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The former Arsenal man made seven stops to help his side earn their first away win against the Red Devils since 2003.

Pascal Gross was his usual industrious self for Brighton but was unable to inspire three points as the 10-man Seagulls fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Everton.

The German completed a match-high 99 passes and looped in the cross for his side's late leveller.

DEF - Lewis Dunk, 8.3 (Brighton)

Stepping up when it matters, Brighton captain Lewis Dunk helped his undermanned team rescue a point in the draw to Everton.

Dunk rose highest in the penalty area to head in a 95th-minute equaliser, while also winning seven aerial duels in the encounter.

Emerson enjoyed his Monday evening as he played a key role in West Ham's 4-2 win over Brentford, earning a 9.5 match rating in the process.

It is the highest score of the week and it was deserved with the Italian left-back putting in an all-round performance, creating four chances, winning four tackles and nine duels.

He capped off his excellent display with a wonderful goal too, arrowing an effort right into the top corner in the second half.

Emerson against Brentford Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

Leon Bailey features as one of three Aston Villa players after their 4-2 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

The Jamaica winger notched a goal and an assist, first cutting back for Ollie Watkins' opener before finding the net in the second half for his 11th goal in all competitions.

MID - John McGinn, 8.3 (Aston Villa)

Scotland's John McGinn also enjoyed his afternoon against Forest, recording an assist in the Villans' victory.

While registering three tackles and winning seven duels, the Villa captain sent in an accurate delivery for Douglas Luiz's second goal of the game.

MID - Douglas Luiz, 8.4 (Aston Villa)

Luiz was once again metronomic for Villa and powered Unai Emery's side from the heart of midfield.

The Brazilian ran the show and popped up with two assertive finishes to take his Premier League goal tally up to nine for the season.

MID - Phil Foden, 8.5 (Man City)

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden netted his 16th goal in all competitions - the joint-best tally of his career so far - when he tapped in to help the Citizens beat Bournemouth 1-0.

While creating four chances, Foden scored the lone goal of the game which turned out to be the winner after rolling the ball into an empty net from Erling Haaland's initial shot.

FWD - Mohammed Kudus, 8.2 (West Ham)

Mohammed Kudus was a big threat for West Ham against Brentford and continues to shine in his first Premier League season.

The tricky Ghanaian winger completed a match-high five dribbles and came away with an assist - his excellent cross put right on the head of Jarrod Bowen, who completed a hat-trick.

FWD - Jarrod Bowen, 8.7 (West Ham)

The aforementioned Bowen was extra clinical for the Hammers as he recorded the first senior hat-trick of his career.

Scoring all three of his efforts in the game, he scored his first after five minutes with a top finish before grabbing his second two minutes later.

He completed his treble with a header from close range that he couldn't miss, taking his Premier League tally up to 14 goals.

Jordan Ayew proved to be a real handful in Crystal Palace's 3-0 win against Burnley, recording a goal and an assist en route to - like Emerson - earning a 9.5 match rating.

Ayew was Palace's chief threat throughout the win - first, his deep cross finding Chris Richards for the opener before he slid in his team's second moments later.

On top of that, the Ghana international created five chances for his teammates.