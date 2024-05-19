Fulham consign Luton to Championship after six-goal shootout

Luton Town were officially relegated to the Championship as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Fulham at Kenilworth Road.

Mathematically, Luton could still beat the drop prior to kick-off, but would need to beat Fulham alongside a loss for Nottingham Forest while hoping for a 12-goal swing in the process. As such, this was a dead-rubber for all intents and purposes, although it was clear that both teams were eager to go out on a high during what was a quick-paced first half.

The game’s first real attempt came shortly after the 15-minute mark, when Carlton Morris drew a save from Bernd Leno from close range. Opportunities were then traded as Harry Wilson curled an effort narrowly wide of the post before Daishi Hashioka fluffed his lines at the back post with the goal at his mercy.

Luton did have the ball in the back of the net midway through the period when Tahith Chong tapped home, but he was clearly in an offside position when doing so. Despite the plethora of chances, it took until the 43th minute for the deadlock to be broken, although that did instigate a flurry of action. Adama Traore was the goalscorer, burying a fierce drive into the far corner following Wilson’s pass.

In injury time, the Hatters levelled from the penalty spot after Chiedozie Ogbene was felled by Calvin Bassey in the area, and Morris made no mistake from 12 yards. There was still time for one more goal before the break, though, as Raul Jimenez netted to restore his team’s advantage.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Not long after the interval, Fulham extended their advantage through Jimenez, whose glancing header from Harrison Reed’s free-kick gave Leno no chance. However, in a match that now had a real end-of-season feel to it, there was little time for supporters to catch their breaths before the net was rippling once more. The next strike came at the other end, as Alfie Doughty produced a delightful free-kick of his own to beat Leno between the sticks. Wilson tried to do the same for Fulham, but he instead struck the woodwork. The Wales international didn’t have to wait too long for his goal, though, stroking into the top corner from a similar position to his aforementioned set-piece.

As the game approached its climax, the free-flowing nature of the encounter dropped as yellow cards were dished out to either team. Ultimately, this clash was a microcosm of Luton’s season. They caused their opponents plenty of problems, but their defence was leaky at best and they were not clinical enough in front of goal to get anything from the match.

Given their financial disadvantage compared to the rest of the division, though, they can be proud of their efforts. Fulham, meanwhile, end the campaign in 13th place, which is perhaps a solid return following a bumpy pre-season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raul Jimenez (Fulham)