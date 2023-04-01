Premier League Team of the Week: Arsenal and Manchester United stars dominate

Goals were aplenty once again in the Premier League over the weekend, with certain teams very much catching the eye.

Utilising Flashscore's player rating algorithm, here's a look at the latest Team of the Week!

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana, 8.8 (Manchester United)

Andre Onana more than played his part in Manchester United's valuable away victory over Aston Villa.

The Cameroonian was denied a clean sheet, but his eight saves were key for the Red Devils as they topped their fellow Champions League chasers.

Defence

Diogo Dalot, 8.6 (Manchester United)

Onana's United teammate Diogo Dalot was also kept busy at Villa Park, making a good impact defensively.

Dalot also put in a perfect delivery for Scott McTominay's eventual winner, whipping his cross right onto the Scotsman's head.

Harry Maguire, 8.4 (Manchester United)

Yet another United player, Harry Maguire's turnaround continued with an assured performance at Villa.

The England central defender made five clearances, three tackles and won all seven of his aerial duels, but also won the flick-on from a corner for Rasmus Hojlund's opener.

Antonee Robinson, 8.4 (Fulham)

Antonee Robinson continued his rather understated campaign with another solid showing as Fulham downed Bournemouth 3-1.

The American left-back had a strong defensive performance against the Cherries, making seen clearances, five interceptions and winning all three of his tackles.

Midfield

Declan Rice, 9.5 (Arsenal)

Declan Rice was the star of the show against former employers West Ham as he inspired Arsenal's 6-0 demolition job at the London Stadium.

The ex-Hammer took the set-piece for William Saliba and Gabriel's headers before he capped a stellar display off with a super effort from range that gave Alphonse Areola no chance.

Rice's performance was so good, it even led to applause from some of the remaining home crowd.

Declan Rice v West Ham Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

Vini Souza, 8.5 (Sheffield United)

Positives have been a rarity for Sheffield United this season, but their win 3-1 win over fellow relegation battlers Luton will have brightened things up a little.

Brazilian midfielder Vini Souza was a key man at the heart of the Blades' victory, netting a rocket in the second half to ensure the points would be heading back to Yorkshire.

Bruno Guimaraes, 8.4 (Newcastle)

Bruno Guimaraes came away with two goals as Newcastle survived to earn a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old's first was a lovely finish with the outside of his foot before he noticed the Magpies' winner midway through the second half.

Martin Odegaard, 9.2 (Arsenal)

Like Rice, Martin Odegaard enjoyed a productive afternoon in East London as he too came away with two assists.

The Norway international created a whopping seven chances and completed 109 of 115 passes as he conducted Arsenal's play from midfield.

Bruno Fernandes, 8.3 (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes created eight chances in United's win over Villa but somehow came away without a single goal contribution.

The Portuguese delivered the corner for the opener, which was flicked on by Maguire into the path of Hojlund.

Conor Gallagher, 8.9 (Chelsea)

Another player who impressed against his former club was Conor Gallagher, who drove Chelsea on as they came back to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.

The ex-Palace loanee drew the Blues level at Selhurst Park with a well-take strike before finding the corner late in the game to put his side ahead.

Attack

Bukayo Saka, 9.4 (Arsenal)

It was a day of milestones in the rout of West Ham for Bukayo Saka, who brought up his 50th Arsenal goal and 100th goal involvement for the club.

His first came via the penalty spot after being felled by Areola before he added a second with a fierce shot which went in at the near post.