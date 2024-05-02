Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semi-finals

Medvedev leaving the court after retiring
AFP
Czech Jiri Lehecka (22) progressed to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday after world number four Daniil Medvedev (28) quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set.

Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out due while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.

Lehecka, who knocked out Rafa Nadal in the last 16, then broke Medvedev to take a 4-5 lead and took the set 6-4 before Medvedev told the umpire he could not continue the match.

Lehecka will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on Friday.

The 23-year-old Canadian was due to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals but the Italian pulled out from the tournament with a right hip injury on Wednesday.

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev will play Taylor Fritz, seeded 12th, in the other semi-final.

See all the results here.

