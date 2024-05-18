Tennis Tracker: Sensational Swiatek cruises past Sabalenka to seal Rome title

Two weeks on from their memorable clash in the Madrid showpiece, world number one Iga Swiatek (22) and second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) take to the court for the Italian Open final.

18:50 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has secured a brilliant win in the Italian capital, outclassing rival Aryna Sabalenka (26) 6-2, 6-3 in just 90 minutes. It's a third Rome title for the world number one.

Unlike the thrilling, nip and tuck final in Madrid two weeks ago, the Pole was in irresistible form against her Belarusian opponent - an ominous sign ahead of the French Open which starts a week tomorrow.

17:05 CET - The players are coming onto court. Play will be beginning very soon.

Make sure you follow the contest live with us at Flashscore.

16:38 CET - Swiatek (22) and Sabalenka (26) faced off in the Madrid final exactly two weeks ago, with the Pole coming out on top in one of the highest-quality women's matches in recent years. It was a riveting contest from start to finish, which easily could have gone either way. Sabalenka will be out for revenge today with Roland Garros starting in a week, but the defending French Open champion will want to continue to prove just why she is the woman to beat on the clay. Hopefully we get another epic contest.

Head-to-head results Flashscore

16:25 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's heavyweight women's final between Iga Swiatek (22) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) in Rome.