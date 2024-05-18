Tennis Tracker: Sensational Swiatek cruises past Sabalenka to seal Rome title

18:50 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has secured a brilliant win in the Italian capital, outclassing rival Aryna Sabalenka (26) 6-2, 6-3 in just 90 minutes. It's a third Rome title for the world number one.
Unlike the thrilling, nip and tuck final in Madrid two weeks ago, the Pole was in irresistible form against her Belarusian opponent - an ominous sign ahead of the French Open which starts a week tomorrow.
17:05 CET - The players are coming onto court. Play will be beginning very soon.
Make sure you follow the contest live with us at Flashscore.
16:38 CET - Swiatek (22) and Sabalenka (26) faced off in the Madrid final exactly two weeks ago, with the Pole coming out on top in one of the highest-quality women's matches in recent years. It was a riveting contest from start to finish, which easily could have gone either way. Sabalenka will be out for revenge today with Roland Garros starting in a week, but the defending French Open champion will want to continue to prove just why she is the woman to beat on the clay. Hopefully we get another epic contest.
16:25 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's heavyweight women's final between Iga Swiatek (22) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) in Rome.