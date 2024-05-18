Tennis Tracker: Sensational Swiatek cruises past Sabalenka to seal Rome title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sensational Swiatek cruises past Sabalenka to seal Rome title

Tennis Tracker: Sensational Swiatek cruises past Sabalenka to seal Rome title

Swiatek posing with the trophy
Swiatek posing with the trophyAFP, Flashscore
Two weeks on from their memorable clash in the Madrid showpiece, world number one Iga Swiatek (22) and second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) take to the court for the Italian Open final.

18:50 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has secured a brilliant win in the Italian capital, outclassing rival Aryna Sabalenka (26) 6-2, 6-3 in just 90 minutes. It's a third Rome title for the world number one.

Unlike the thrilling, nip and tuck final in Madrid two weeks ago, the Pole was in irresistible form against her Belarusian opponent - an ominous sign ahead of the French Open which starts a week tomorrow. 

17:05 CET - The players are coming onto court. Play will be beginning very soon.

Make sure you follow the contest live with us at Flashscore.

16:38 CET - Swiatek (22) and Sabalenka (26) faced off in the Madrid final exactly two weeks ago, with the Pole coming out on top in one of the highest-quality women's matches in recent years. It was a riveting contest from start to finish, which easily could have gone either way. Sabalenka will be out for revenge today with Roland Garros starting in a week, but the defending French Open champion will want to continue to prove just why she is the woman to beat on the clay. Hopefully we get another epic contest.

Head-to-head results
Head-to-head resultsFlashscore

16:25 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's heavyweight women's final between Iga Swiatek (22) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) in Rome. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Jarry sets up Rome final against Zverev after seeing off Paul
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka sets up blockbuster final with Swiatek, Jarry stuns Tsitsipas
Tennis Tracker: Zverev downs Fritz after Collins and Sabalenka move into semis
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-3 to win Italian Open
French Open 2024: All the information you need to know
Nicolas Jarry becomes first Chilean to reach Masters 1000 final in 17 years
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form
Zverev comes from behind to battle past Tabilo and reach Italian Open final
Pain-free Aryna Sabalenka keeps close eye on back injury before French Open
Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch
Paul survives chaotic quarter-final to set up surprise Rome semi with Jarry
Most Read
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form
Massimiliano Allegri sacked by Juventus days after winning Coppa Italia
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Napkin used by Barcelona to sign Messi sold for nearly $1 million

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings