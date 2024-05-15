Tennis Tracker: Zverev downs Fritz after Collins and Sabalenka move into semis

Zverev is into the semi-finals in Rome
Zverev is into the semi-finals in Rome
On a day of quarter-final action in Rome, four of the biggest names in women's tennis will do battle in the Italian capital before Alexander Zverev takes on Taylor Fritz.

22:44 CET - Third seed Alexander Zverev (27) has booked a semi-final meeting in Rome with giant-killing Alejandro Tabilo (26) after beating Taylor Fritz (26) 6-4, 6-3.

The other semi-final participants will be determined tomorrow when the remaining two men's quarter-finals will be taking place - see the schedule here.

21:05 CET - The remarkable form of Danielle Collins (30) shows no signs of slowing down after the American secured her 19th victory in 20 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 quarter-final triumph over Victoria Azarenka (34). 

Collins will come up against second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) next for a place in Saturday's showpiece.

16:55 CET - Alejandro Tabilo's (26) dream run continues! Novak Djokovic's Chilean conquerer has beaten Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-3, 6-4 to become the first men's semi-finalist. 

14:23 CET - World number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) has booked her spot in the final four in Rome after breezing past Jelena Ostapenko (26) 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka has been in fearsome form and will next face the winner of Victoria Azarenka (34) and Danielle Collins (30), who face off this evening.

The other women's semi-final will be contested by top seed Iga Swiatek (22) and third seed Coco Gauff (22) tomorrow.

11:00 CET - We have quite the day ahead of us in the Italian capital with the quarter-finals on both the men's and women's sides throwing up some mouthwatering clashes.

Here's what the schedule looks like:

Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka - 13:00 CET

Alejandro Tabilo vs Zhizhen Zhang - 15:00 CET

Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins - 19:00 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz - 20:30 CET

08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Italian Open action!

Play in Rome will begin at 13:00 CET. 

