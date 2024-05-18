Nicolas Jarry becomes first Chilean to reach Masters 1000 final in 17 years

Nicolas Jarry will move up in the world rankings to 17th
Nicolas Jarry will move up in the world rankings to 17thReuters
Nicolas Jarry (28) claimed the biggest win of his career on Friday, defeating Tommy Paul (27) 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the Italian Open to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

The Chilean, seeded 21st, is the first player from his country to reach a Masters 1000 final since Fernando Gonzalez in Rome in 2007. He will also move up in the world rankings to 17th.

"I think I played my best tennis. I gave it everything and went for it. I did that the whole match. It's hard to keep that level of concentration, but now I'm in the final," Jarry said.

Jarry produced a relentless display of power, hitting 13 aces and 35 winners from the baseline to dispatch Paul in two hours and 44 minutes.

"It was hard to enjoy it. I tried anyway. The important thing is that I came back with my best tennis in the third set and was aggressive. It's never easy to finish, but I did it and it's amazing the feeling I have now," Jarry added.

Jarry, who beat sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals, will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

