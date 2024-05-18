Iga Swiatek swats aside Aryna Sabalenka in emphatic style to win Italian Open

Iga Swiatek swats aside Aryna Sabalenka in emphatic style to win Italian Open

Updated
Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the title in Rome
Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the title in RomeReuters
Iga Swiatek (22) beat Aryna Sabalenka (26) 6-2, 6-3 to win her third Italian Open title on Saturday as the Pole came out on top once again in a battle between the top two in the women's rankings following her Madrid Open triumph earlier this month.

The title was the 21st of Swiatek's career as the world number one sounded out a warning to her rivals ahead of this month's French Open where she is a three-time champion.

"After Madrid I knew it would not be easy. It can always go both ways," Swiatek said. "Thank you (Sabalenka) for sharing the court with me and pushing me to be better."

Swiatek broke Sabalenka twice in the first set where the Belarusian conceded 12 unforced errors in a lopsided start to the match. Sabalenka fought back, reaching five break points in a bid to lead 2-0 in the second, but Swiatek held her own serve.

Sabalenka failed to break again with Swiatek holding her nerve to save two break points on her next serve. The set progressed to 3-3 before the Pole broke again, in back-to-back games this time, ensuring her path to victory.

"I love this tournament... I'll come back stronger next year and hopefully win the trophy," Sabalenka said as she congratulated Swiatek. "I hope we make it to the final at Roland Garros and I will get you there."

In response, Swiatek said: "We will see about the Roland Garros final."

The French Open starts on May 26th.

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaSabalenka ArynaRome WTA - Singles
