Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch

Updated
Swiatek is in imperious form
Swiatek is in imperious formReuters
Iga Swiatek (22) won her 11th straight clay-court match on Thursday as the top seed moved closer to another record with a 6-4, 6-3 semi-final defeat of Coco Gauff (20) at the Rome Open. She will face Aryna Sabalenka (26) in the final in a rematch of their Madrid decider.

World number one Swiatek now stands one victory away from duplicating the Madrid-Rome clay trophy double achieved by Serena Williams 11 years ago.

The Pole defeated third-seed Gauff for the 10th time in their 11 encounters, with her only loss in the series coming last summer in a Cincinnati semi-final.

Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam winner due to defend her Roland Garros title starting a week from Sunday, will play Saturday's final against second-seed Sabalenka, who later defeated American Danielle Collins (30) 7-5, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

The Rome decider will thus be a rematch of the epic Madrid final the pair played out at the beginning of the Month.

"I'm super-happy for my first final here," Sabalenka said. "Playing Iga always gives me extra motivation.

"Our matches are always close and played at a high level. Hopefully, we will bring our best tennis on Saturday."

Swiatek spent one and three-quarter hours in dispatching Gauff, the reigning US Open champion. She ended with 26 winners and broke four times.

"I'm not thinking about statistics or history," she said after the victory. "I'm just playing day by day.

"It's easier that way, it lets you play more freely.

"I'll just try to play as good as possible in the final, no matter who it is.

"I won't be thinking of any records, there is still work to do."

Gauff admitted she was out-played.

"I thought I played well the majority of the match, it came down to certain moments," she said.

"She came up clutch (with) a lot of balls on the line, close to the line, which is what she does. It just happened at some tough moments for me."

