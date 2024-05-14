Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys

Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys

Swiatek is aiming to win her fourth title this year
Swiatek is aiming to win her fourth title this yearReuters
Two-time champion Iga Swiatek (22) eased into the Italian Open semi-finals with a 6-1, 6-3 win over 18th seed Madison Keys (29) on Tuesday, and will play either American third seed Coco Gauff (20) or China's Zheng Qinwen (21).

The quarter-final in Rome was a repeat of Swiatek's recent semi-final clash with America's Keys in Madrid, which ended with the same scoreline.

World number one Swiatek broke serve in the opening game, and while Keys won her next service game to love to make it 2-1, the Polish top-seed won the next four games to take the first set in 26 minutes.

Swiatek needed just one break in the second set, which gave her a 3-1 lead, and when the Pole saved four break points in the next game to hold serve, Keys' chance of a comeback ended.

"Honestly I felt really good today, even if I that knew one or two points could change everything," Swiatek said.

"I'm glad that I served well because I think when we were kind of even in the games sometimes, I could win two points just by serving.

"It's something that doesn't happen often in my game, so today was a good day in terms of that."

Swiatek is aiming to win her fourth title this year having already won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells and the Madrid Open.

Mentions
TennisRome WTA - SinglesSwiatek IgaKeys Madison
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games
Swiatek battles past Putintseva to set up fourth-round clash with Kerber in Rome
Show more
Tennis
Alejandro Tabilo follows Novak Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Gauff facing Zheng for semi-final spot, Medvedev knocked out by Paul
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults
Zheng Qinwen triumphs in Rome against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka
Novak Djokovic loss opens door for Jannik Sinner to grab top ranking at Roland Garros
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Collins into Rome quarter-finals, Azarenka knocks out Sakkari
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings