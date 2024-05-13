Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games

A protestor is dragged away in Rome

Environmental protestors stopped play at two matches at the Rome Open tennis tournament on Monday after invading courts in the Italian capital.

Activists from climate group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) burst onto the Pietrangeli court, where American Madison Keys was leading Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 3-1 in the women's last 16.

Wearing orange vests, they threw a liquid onto the court and confetti before being removed by security staff.

Two people also burst onto an adjacent court 12, where a men's doubles match was underway and also threw a liquid and confetti.

The stands were evacuated as organisers awaited the arrival of police.