French Open 2024: All the information you need to know

World number one Novak Djokovic (36) will be out to defend his crown against a tricky men's field while Poland's Iga Swiatek (22) will be hoping to do the same on the women's side.
As we reach the climax of the clay court season, here is all you need to know ahead of the 123rd edition of the French Open.
When is the 2024 French Open?
The French Open will be held from Sunday, May 26th to Sunday, June 9th on the clay courts at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.
When are the 2024 French Open finals?
The women's final takes place on Saturday, June 8th with the men's final a day later on Sunday, June 9th.
Both finals will be held on Court Philippe-Chatrier - the main show court at Roland Garros.
When is qualifying for the 2024 French Open?
Qualifying for the French Open begins on Monday, May 20th.
When is the main draw for the 2024 French Open?
The main draw for the French Open will take place on Thursday, May 23rd.
How to watch the 2024 French Open?
The French Open will be broadcast by Eurosport in the UK, while live streams are available via discovery+.
2024 French Open schedule
Monday, May 20th - Friday, May 24th: Qualifying
Sunday, May 25th: Men's and women's singles first round
Monday, May 26th: Men's and women's singles first round
Tuesday, May 27th: Men's and women's singles first round
Wednesday, May 28th: Men's and women's singles second round
Thursday, May 29th: Men's and women's singles second round
Friday, May 30th: Men's and women's singles third round
Saturday, June 1st: Men's and women's singles third round
Sunday, June 2nd: Men's and women's singles fourth round
Monday, June 3rd: Men's and women's singles fourth round
Tuesday, June 4th: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
Wednesday, June 5th: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
Thursday, June 6th: Women's singles semi-finals
Friday, June 7th: Men's singles semi-finals
Saturday, June 8th: Women's singles final, men's doubles final and wheelchair finals
Sunday, June 9th: Men's singles final and women's doubles final
What is the 2024 French Open prize money?
The prize money for the French Open is 53.5 million euros (£45.8m), which is an increase of 7.8 per cent compared to last year.
The men's and women's singles champions will receive 2.4 million euros (£2.1m) while the finalists will earn 1.2 million euros (£1m).
Who are the defending French Open champions?
Djokovic is the defending men's French Open champion when he earned the 23rd major singles title of his career by defeating Casper Ruud in straight.
Swiatek earned her third French Open title on the women's tour by downing Karolina Muchova in three sets.