French Open 2024: All the information you need to know

The 2024 French Open begins on May 20th

The second Grand Slam of the season is almost upon us with the world's best in tennis set to head to Roland Garros in Paris for the 2024 French Open.

World number one Novak Djokovic (36) will be out to defend his crown against a tricky men's field while Poland's Iga Swiatek (22) will be hoping to do the same on the women's side.

As we reach the climax of the clay court season, here is all you need to know ahead of the 123rd edition of the French Open.

When is the 2024 French Open?

The French Open will be held from Sunday, May 26th to Sunday, June 9th on the clay courts at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

When are the 2024 French Open finals?

The women's final takes place on Saturday, June 8th with the men's final a day later on Sunday, June 9th.

Both finals will be held on Court Philippe-Chatrier - the main show court at Roland Garros.

When is qualifying for the 2024 French Open?

Qualifying for the French Open begins on Monday, May 20th.

When is the main draw for the 2024 French Open?

The main draw for the French Open will take place on Thursday, May 23rd.

How to watch the 2024 French Open?

The French Open will be broadcast by Eurosport in the UK, while live streams are available via discovery+.

2024 French Open schedule

Monday, May 20th - Friday, May 24th: Qualifying

Sunday, May 25th: Men's and women's singles first round

Monday, May 26th: Men's and women's singles first round

Tuesday, May 27th: Men's and women's singles first round

Wednesday, May 28th: Men's and women's singles second round

Thursday, May 29th: Men's and women's singles second round

Friday, May 30th: Men's and women's singles third round

Saturday, June 1st: Men's and women's singles third round

Sunday, June 2nd: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Monday, June 3rd: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Tuesday, June 4th: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, June 5th: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, June 6th: Women's singles semi-finals

Friday, June 7th: Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, June 8th: Women's singles final, men's doubles final and wheelchair finals

Sunday, June 9th: Men's singles final and women's doubles final

What is the 2024 French Open prize money?

The prize money for the French Open is 53.5 million euros (£45.8m), which is an increase of 7.8 per cent compared to last year.

The men's and women's singles champions will receive 2.4 million euros (£2.1m) while the finalists will earn 1.2 million euros (£1m).

Who are the defending French Open champions?

Djokovic is the defending men's French Open champion when he earned the 23rd major singles title of his career by defeating Casper Ruud in straight.

Swiatek earned her third French Open title on the women's tour by downing Karolina Muchova in three sets.