Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open and Paris Olympic Games

Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open and Paris Olympic Games
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo
Tournament director Amelie MauresmoProfimedia
Roland Garros has completed a revamp ahead of the French Open as the Parisian ground gears up to host the tennis tournament and boxing semi-finals and finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Suzanne Lenglen will be the second covered court at Roland Garros, four years after the Philippe Chatrier, when the clay court Grand Slam starts on May 26th.

"The Lenglen roof will enable us, in the event of bad weather, to shelter 25,000 people (on the two main courts), to have two matches instead of one being played, and will give us a little more flexibility in our programming," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told a press conference on Thursday.

The roof closes in around 15 minutes, according to the organisers, who also announced the renovation of the players' restaurant and changing rooms, with more space available.

"It was really a wish of the tournament, of the federation, beyond the Games, to be able to offer new spaces to the players," Mauresmo said.

"It will benefit the Olympic and Paralympic Games, but it's independent of the event," French federation president Gilles Moretton said.

