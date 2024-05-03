Editors' Picks: A Hamburg epic, Serie A classic & crucial Catalan derby

It's that time of the year when the football seasons are getting very serious and we have some absolute classics to look forward to this weekend once again, plus a bit of top tennis thrown in as well.

Here's what our editors are watching this weekend:

Friday, May 3rd

We don't usually stick a second-division match in our weekend picks, but we just had to make an exception this time around because the next edition of the Hamburg derby is absolutely massive.

Hamburg, one of Germany's biggest clubs, have narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Bundesliga every season since being relegated for the first time ever in 2019, and are in serious danger of suffering such a fate again with the side sitting one place and four points off the play-off spot with three games remaining.

A defeat would all but end their hopes of going up, and in case that's not painful enough, it would also confirm that local rivals St. Pauli will be in the Bundesliga next season, for the first time since 2010.

Given that, the supporters from both sides are sure to create one of the best atmospheres you'll see this season in the 57,000-seater Volksparkstadion for what will be a season-defining clash that will be remembered for years to come. A must-watch and what a way to kick-start the weekend!

Finley Crebolder

Saturday, May 4th

After a thrilling 10 days of tennis on the women’s side of the draw in Madrid, the two remaining players left to compete for the title are the two highest seeds: world number one Iga Swiatek (22) and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka (25).

It’s a dream final in the Spanish capital, and one which takes on added significance given the second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open, is due to get underway in just over three weeks’ time.

The head-to-head record between Swiatek and Sabalenka is led by the former, with the Pole winning six of the nine meetings between the pair. However, perhaps more importantly, it was the Belarusian who came out on top in last year’s Madrid final, triumphing 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

It’s worth noting Sabalenka was made to work harder for her place in the showpiece event, battling back from a set down to overcome Elena Rybakina (24) 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5), while Swiatek swept aside Madison Keys (29) 6-1, 6-3 with the minimum of fuss.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact that’ll have on the final, but either way, it promises to be a blockbuster affair!

Danny Clark

There’s a lot of narrative in this Catalan clash! First of all, this is a regional derby between sides that are second (Barcelona) and third (Girona) in the league and only separated by two points. The winner can thus take a huge step towards finishing second in the league. Top four spots and Champions League qualification are all but assured for both these sides but there is plenty of pride at stake.

Aside from the above, this match could settle the LaLiga title. Provided Real Madrid defeat lowly Cadiz (from 16:15 CET on Saturday), all Los Blancos need is for Barcelona to drop points in this derby and the title is theirs! Incredibly, it would be Real Madrid’s 36th league crown.

Barcelona will be desperate to not only rain on Real’s parade this Saturday and delay their inevitable celebrations but also to prove themselves worthy of second spot. Girona, however, are one of the great overachievers in Europe’s top leagues this season and they’ll have their own motivations. If they can finish second, it would be a monumental achievement for a side that have never finished a top-tier season higher than 10th.

Girona won the last thrilling meeting between the sides 4-2 in Barcelona.

Pat Dempsey

Sunday, May 5th

This clash between two of Italy's biggest clubs might not have as much at stake as it has done in the past (neither side are challenging for the Scudetto) but it still offers plenty. Roma are currently in a Champions League spot thanks to Italy being awarded a fifth team in next season's revamped competition whilst Juventus are in third place, two points ahead of Bologna in fourth and just six points ahead of Roma.

Despite a lack of jeopardy, this fixture is one of the classics of Serie A and is fueled by deep-seated hatred on both sides. For fans of the two teams, the rivalry truly began in 1981 when Roma were controversially disallowed a goal which denied them the chance to leapfrog Juventus in the league with just a few matches left.

In more recent times, Juventus and Roma were first and second again in the 2014/15 season and their first encounter that campaign was spicy, to say the least. The match at the Allianz in October 2014 finished 3-2 to Juventus after they came from 2-1 down to claim an 86th-minute winner before Alvaro Morata and Konstantinos Manolas were sent off as both sides went down to 10 men for the last few minutes.

The game was littered with drama and controversy as Juventus were awarded two questionable penalties. Roma's manager at the time, Rudi Garcia, famously made a violin gesture towards the referee after Juventus were awarded the first of three first-half penalties. Tempers boiled over on the day and Roma's anger hardly subsided the days, weeks and years that followed.

All this is to say, when these two heavyweights meet there is a lot more than just three points up for grabs. Roma fans feel a sense of injustice and Juventus seem to enjoy playing the role of villain.

Juventus, this season like many before, look set to finish higher than Roma. However, in front of a fired-up Stadio Olimpico, Daniele De Rossi's side would love nothing more than to close in on Champions League football against a team that has denied them of so much joy in the past. A win for Roma and who knows, they might even catch the Old Lady by season's end!

Harry Dunnett