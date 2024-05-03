Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime to face Rublev in Madrid final after Lehecka retirement

It's men's semi-final day at the Madrid Open, and with several of the world's top players absent from the final four, a huge opportunity awaits for Andrey Rublev (26), Taylor Fritz (26), Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Jiri Lehecka (22).

20:48 CET - Some really sad scenes in Madrid. Jiri Lehecka (22) - who reached his first Masters 1000 semi-final - has had to retire from his clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) early on in the first set with an injury. He looked close to tears as he embraced his opponent at the net. It is yet another retirement this tournament, with big stars like Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev both pulling out from their own contests previously.

Auger-Aliassime is now into his first Masters final, and has barely played any tennis over the last few days. Sinner withdrew from their quarter-final, and now he has only had to play six games today. He will certainly be fresh for his meeting with Andrey Rublev (26) on Sunday.

19:45 CET - The second men's semi-final of the day will be getting underway shortly after 20:00 CET, with Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) taking on Rafael Nadal's conquerer, Jiri Lehecka (22).

You can follow the match here.

17:31 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) - who had lost four consecutive matches prior to arriving in Madrid this week - has cruised past American Taylor Fritz (26) 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Madrid Open final. 

The Russian is into his first final of the year, and his fifth Masters final overall. He will face either Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) or Jiri Lehecka (22), who face off a little later this evening.

16:08 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) and Andrey Rublev (26) have just walked out onto court ahead of their semi-final clash in the Spanish capital.

Follow the first set with Flashscore here.

14:05 CET - We're less than two hours away from the first men's semi-final of the day between Taylor Fritz (26) and Andrey Rublev (26). Here's a closer look at their recent head-to-head record. 

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's men's semi-finals at the Madrid Open!

