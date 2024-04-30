Tennis Tracker: Nadal dream run ended by Lehecka, Sinner and Alcaraz avoid scares

It's a blockbuster day at the Madrid Open, with two women's quarter-finals and a full schedule of men's last-16 matches to keep you entertained. As always, keep up to date with all the action via our daily Tennis Tracker.

00:05 CET - That will most likely be the final time we see Rafael Nadal (37) play in his home country and it is an emotional goodbye to someone who has given fans so much to celebrate in Madrid and in his career in general.

Nadal lost to in-form Jiri Lehecka (22) who was the superior player on the day and was just too strong for Nadal, winning 7-5, 6-4.

It is always sad saying goodbye to a legend of any sport and this feels the start of the end for someone who at his peak was virtually unplayable and dominated the French Open like nobody else has ever dominated a tournament in sport.

21:52 CET - Maddison Keys (29) has knocked out world number nine Ons Jabeur (29) in three sets despite not winning a single game in the opening set. She has booked a semi-final spot in Madrid with a 0-6, 7-5, 6-1 win.

21:10 CET - That is a big win for Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) after he beat Casper Ruud (25) in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to book a quarter-final with Jannik Sinner (22).

19:06 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has come through a tough challenge against an in-form Jan-Lennard Struff (34) to progress in three sets. It seemed as though Alcaraz would see out the deciding set on his serve but Struff broke him after a dramatic game and the set ended up in a tie-break.

But the Spaniard in his home tournament kept his cool to win 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-4).

18:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has avoided a possible shock exit after coming from a set down to win 5-7 6-3. 6-3 against Karen Khachanov (27), booking his place in the quarter-finals.

16:30 CET - There's been a shock on the men's side of the tournament, with fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) falling to a 3-6, 4-6 defeat against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo (25).

15:47 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) - who has surprisingly never won the Madrid title - overcame a fierce test from Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) to seal a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win and book her place in the semi-finals.

14:12 CET - American Taylor Fritz (26) is into his first-ever Madrid quarter-final, battling past Hubert Hurkacz (27) 7-6(2), 6-4.

13:02 CET - Another Russian through to the last eight is Daniil Medvedev (28), with the third seed battling past Alexander Bublik (26) 7-6(3), 6-4. He has now reached the quarter-finals of every Masters 1000 event.

12:38 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) is the first winner of the day, with the Russian cruising past Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-2, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals.

10:08 CET - We're just under an hour away from play starting in Madrid, as third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) faces Alexander Bublik (26) and Andrey Rublev (26) takes on Tallon Griekspoor (27).

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, world number one Iga Swiatek (22) comes up against Beatriz Haddad Maia (27). That match is due to get underway around 12:30 CET.

09:15 CET - Before we look ahead to our first matches of the day, there's one result to bring you from yesterday's late action in the Spanish capital, and that's Aryna Sabalenka's (25) thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Danielle Collins (30). It was a first defeat in 16 matches for the in-form American.

Match stats Flahscore

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis at the Madrid Open!