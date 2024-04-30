Tennis Tracker: Nadal dream run ended by Lehecka, Sinner and Alcaraz avoid scares

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Madrid ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Nadal dream run ended by Lehecka, Sinner and Alcaraz avoid scares
Tennis Tracker: Nadal dream run ended by Lehecka, Sinner and Alcaraz avoid scares
Nadal bids farewell to Madrid
Nadal bids farewell to MadridProfimedia, Flashscore
It's a blockbuster day at the Madrid Open, with two women's quarter-finals and a full schedule of men's last-16 matches to keep you entertained. As always, keep up to date with all the action via our daily Tennis Tracker.

00:05 CET - That will most likely be the final time we see Rafael Nadal (37) play in his home country and it is an emotional goodbye to someone who has given fans so much to celebrate in Madrid and in his career in general. 

Nadal lost to in-form Jiri Lehecka (22) who was the superior player on the day and was just too strong for Nadal, winning 7-5, 6-4.

It is always sad saying goodbye to a legend of any sport and this feels the start of the end for someone who at his peak was virtually unplayable and dominated the French Open like nobody else has ever dominated a tournament in sport. 

21:52 CET - Maddison Keys (29) has knocked out world number nine Ons Jabeur (29) in three sets despite not winning a single game in the opening set. She has booked a semi-final spot  in Madrid with a 0-6, 7-5, 6-1 win. 

21:10 CET - That is a big win for Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) after he beat Casper Ruud (25) in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to book a quarter-final with Jannik Sinner (22). 

19:06 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has come through a tough challenge against an in-form Jan-Lennard Struff (34) to progress in three sets. It seemed as though Alcaraz would see out the deciding set on his serve but Struff broke him after a dramatic game and the set ended up in a tie-break.

But the Spaniard in his home tournament kept his cool to win 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-4)

18:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has avoided a possible shock exit after coming from a set down to win 5-7 6-3. 6-3 against Karen Khachanov (27), booking his place in the quarter-finals. 

16:30 CET - There's been a shock on the men's side of the tournament, with fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) falling to a 3-6, 4-6 defeat against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo (25). 

15:47 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) - who has surprisingly never won the Madrid title - overcame a fierce test from Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) to seal a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win and book her place in the semi-finals. 

14:12 CET - American Taylor Fritz (26) is into his first-ever Madrid quarter-final, battling past Hubert Hurkacz (27) 7-6(2), 6-4

13:02 CET - Another Russian through to the last eight is Daniil Medvedev (28), with the third seed battling past Alexander Bublik (26) 7-6(3), 6-4. He has now reached the quarter-finals of every Masters 1000 event.

12:38 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) is the first winner of the day, with the Russian cruising past Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-2, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals. 

10:08 CET - We're just under an hour away from play starting in Madrid, as third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) faces Alexander Bublik (26) and Andrey Rublev (26) takes on Tallon Griekspoor (27). 

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, world number one Iga Swiatek (22) comes up against Beatriz Haddad Maia (27). That match is due to get underway around 12:30 CET.

09:15 CET - Before we look ahead to our first matches of the day, there's one result to bring you from yesterday's late action in the Spanish capital, and that's Aryna Sabalenka's (25) thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Danielle Collins (30). It was a first defeat in 16 matches for the in-form American. 

Match stats
Match statsFlahscore

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis at the Madrid Open!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerMadrid ATP - SinglesMadrid WTA - SinglesSinner JannikKhachanov KarenAlcaraz CarlosStruff Jan-LennardAuger-Aliassime FelixRuud CasperKeys MadisonLehecka Jiri
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Sinner through in Madrid, Sabalenka and Collins into decider
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur through after battle, Swiatek sails into second round
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu dumped out in Madrid, Osaka through but Wozniacki loses
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz holds off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach Madrid quarter-finals
Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Rafael Nadal beats Pedro Cachin in three-hour slugfest to reach Madrid Open fourth round
Spirited Coco Gauff display not enough as Madison Keys triumphs at Madrid Open
Ons Jabeur wants 'more respect' for women after reaching Madrid quarters
Carlos Alcaraz playing pain-free but hasn't regained full trust in forehand
Carlos Alcaraz passes 'test of fire' as Aryna Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
Most Read
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings