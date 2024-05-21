Andy Murray comeback in Geneva ends in first-round defeat to Yannick Hanfmann

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Geneva ATP - Singles
  4. Andy Murray comeback in Geneva ends in first-round defeat to Yannick Hanfmann

Andy Murray comeback in Geneva ends in first-round defeat to Yannick Hanfmann

Andy Murray in action
Andy Murray in actionProfimedia
The dream of one more match between Andy Murray (37) and Novak Djokovic (36) was ended on Tuesday, with Murray being eliminated from the Geneva Open.

Wild card Murray was 7-5, 4-1 down to Yannick Hanfmann when a thunderstorm lashed the Parc des Eaux-Vives grounds on Monday.

They resumed on Tuesday, with the German world number 85 taking little more than 10 minutes to win the second set 6-2.

Ever since Friday's draw, tennis fans had been relishing what could perhaps have been the last match between members of the Big Four who have dominated men's tennis this century: Djokovic, Murray, Rafael Nadal and the now-retired Roger Federer.

Instead, Hanfmann will now face world number one Djokovic in the second round on Wednesday.

Now number 75 in the world, Murray, aged 37 and playing with a metal hip, has said he is unlikely to carry on playing competitive tennis beyond the next few months, while Nadal, also plagued by injuries, is likewise facing the end of his career and is unsure if he will make a farewell appearance at next week's French Open.

The Geneva match was former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner Murray's first tour-level outing since damaging tendons in his left ankle in Miami in March.

The 28-man Swiss clay court tournament serves as a final tune-up before the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year.

Djokovic, who turns 37 on Wednesday, took a wild card to play in Geneva in a bid to rescue an alarming dip in form ahead of his French Open title defence next week.

The record 24-time Grand Slam champion will arrive in Paris without a title in the season for the first time since 2018, unless he takes the Geneva trophy.

Casper Ruud, the Norwegian world number seven, is also in the Geneva draw, along with fellow top 20 players Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Sebastian Baez.

Murray and Djokovic had last played in 2017 in the Doha final, with the Serb taking the title.

Murray won the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, making 11 Grand Slam final appearances in all. He also won the 2012 and 2016 Olympic singles titles.

Mentions
TennisGeneva ATP - SinglesMurray AndyHanfmann Yannick
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form
Andy Murray to make return from ankle injury at Geneva Open
Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle ahead of busy summer
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann dumps out Murray, Collins & Svitolina in action in France
WTA signs multi-year partnership with Saudi Public Investment Fund
Updated
Fans flock to watch Rafael Nadal test the clay at Roland Garros
Tennis Tracker: Thiem wins French Open qualifier, events underway in Geneva & Strasbourg
Alex Zverev wins sixth Masters title at Italian Open after victory over Nicolas Jarry
Emma Raducanu pulls out of French Open qualifying to train on grass
Injured Jannik Sinner back training on road to upcoming French Open
Tennis Tracker: Alexander Zverev wins second Rome title with victory over Nicolas Jarry
Iga Swiatek swats aside Aryna Sabalenka in emphatic style to win Italian Open
Most Read
Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new head coach following Jurgen Klopp's departure
Five interesting things to know about incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Toni Kroos announces shock decision to retire from football following Euro 2024
Messi leads Argentina's squad for pre-Copa America friendlies, Dybala left out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings