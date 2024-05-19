Alex Zverev wins sixth Masters title at Italian Open after victory over Nicolas Jarry

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome ATP - Singles
  4. Alex Zverev wins sixth Masters title at Italian Open after victory over Nicolas Jarry

Alex Zverev wins sixth Masters title at Italian Open after victory over Nicolas Jarry

Alex Zverev lifts the trophy in Rome
Alex Zverev lifts the trophy in RomeReuters
Alexander Zverev (27) warmed up for the French Open by winning his sixth Masters title when he beat first-time finalist Nicolas Jarry (28) 6-4, 7-5 in the Italian Open showpiece on Sunday.

It was a second title in Rome for Zverev, having won his first in 2017 when he was 20, and his first trophy since he broke his ankle in the French Open semi-finals in 2022.

He will also climb to fourth in the rankings as he slowly returns to his best ahead of Roland Garros.

"Obviously winning my first ever (Masters title) here in Rome and winning my first after my injury also in Rome, so Rome is a very special place for me. It is a very, very special week," third seed Zverev said.

Chilean Jarry, who had beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tommy Paul to reach the final, could not break Zverev after the German won 95% of his first-serve points.

The aggressive number 21 seed Jarry had relied on his big serve to reach the final but Zverev was up to the task, absorbing the pressure and committing few unforced errors.

However, Jarry managed to save three match points before Zverev finally clinched victory in Rome, where he dropped only one set in the tournament.

"He is playing huge and you can see by the players he has beaten here this week, (he is) playing incredible tennis," Zverev said of Jarry.

"I told him if he continues to play like that he will have many chances at this level. Today I am extremely happy to be the winner."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisZverev AlexanderJarry NicolasPaul TommyTsitsipas StefanosRome ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Zverev comes from behind to battle past Tabilo and reach Italian Open final
Paul survives chaotic quarter-final to set up surprise Rome semi with Jarry
Nicolas Jarry becomes first Chilean to reach Masters 1000 final in 17 years
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu pulls out of French Open qualifying to train on grass
Injured Jannik Sinner back training on road to upcoming French Open
Tennis Tracker: Alexander Zverev wins second Rome title with victory over Nicolas Jarry
Iga Swiatek swats aside Aryna Sabalenka in emphatic style to win Italian Open
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Swiatek cruises past Sabalenka to seal Rome title
French Open 2024: All the information you need to know
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form
Most Read
Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings