Tennis Tracker: Raducanu dumped out in Madrid, Osaka through but Wozniacki loses

The main draw begins on the men's side of the Madrid Open today, while the women continue their first-round matches. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the results and news from the Spanish capital.

20:40 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) has been knocked out at the first hurdle by qualifier Sara Errani (36) in three sets 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 whilst Botic van de Zandschulp (28) has upset the higher seeded Christopher Eubanks (27) 6-3, 6-3 to advance.

19:17 CET - British number two Jack Draper (22) has won perhaps one of the ties of the day against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) after a two-hour slugfest. Draper won the contest 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Elsewhere, Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Caroline Dolehide (25) have had easier passages into the second round with straight-set wins.

18:25 CET - Xinyu Wang (22), Magda Linette (32) and Emiliana Arango (23) have all battled through close three-setters to move into the next round in Madrid.

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the draw, Luciano Darderi (22) has beaten Gael Monfils (37) 6-4, 6-2 and Fabian Marozsan (24) is through to the second round after an impressive 7-6(6), 7-6(2) win over Russia's Aslan Karatsev (30).

16:38 CET - After a positive couple of weeks, Emma Raducanu (21) has fallen at the first hurdle in Madrid, losing 6-2, 6-2 against Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle (24). Avoiding a similar fate, Shelby Rogers (31) and Cristina Bucsa (26) are both through to the next round.

15:16 CET - More results in from a mega day in Madrid as Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) has advanced after taking down Roman Safiullin (26) and Daniel Altmaier (25) is also into the next round in straight sets.

14:51 CET - Naomi Osaka (26), Sloane Stephens (31) and Donna Vekic (27) have all won their matches in Madrid, progressing through to the second round.

13:41 CET - Paula Badosa's (26) inconsistent form continues after the Spaniard was beaten 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 by compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21).

13:35 CET - Jaume Munar (26) and Taro Daniel (31) are both through to the second round after hard-fought wins over Nuno Borges (27) and Aleksandar Vukic (28) respectively.

12:48 CET - A couple of early results to bring you, as Mariano Navone (23) - fresh from a run to last week's final in Bucharest - has eased past Alexei Popyrin (24) 7-5, 6-2, while Yulia Putintseva (29) has also sealed her place in the next round after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Yue Yuan (25).

10:45 CET - The opening round on the women's side of the tournament continues today, as Paula Badosa (26) opens up against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) while Sloane Stephens (31), Amanda Anisimova (22) and Naomi Osaka (26) all take to the court shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, the main draw on the men's side gets underway, with Gael Monfils (37), Borna Coric (27), Jack Draper (22) and Denis Shapovalov (25) among the biggest names involved.

09:12 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis at the Madrid Open!