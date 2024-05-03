Andrey Rublev ousts Taylor Fritz in Madrid to reach fifth career Masters final

Andrey Rublev ousts Taylor Fritz in Madrid to reach fifth career Masters final
Andrey Rublev beat Taylor Fritz to reach the Madrid Open final
Andrey Rublev beat Taylor Fritz to reach the Madrid Open final
Andrey Rublev (26) reached the fifth Masters 1000 final of his career with a 6-4, 6-3 win over American Taylor Fritz (26) at the Madrid Open on Friday.

The seventh-seeded Rublev arrived at the tournament carrying a four-match losing streak but rebounded in the Spanish capital, claiming five impressive wins, including one over world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

"For sure mentally I was feeling much better (this week) and I was able to perform, putting emotions in the right direction, for sure that helped me to be in the final," said Rublev.

After being broken in the opening game, Rublev recovered immediately and won the last seven points to wrap up the first set in 39 minutes.

A break of serve in the sixth game of the second set was enough for the Russian to complete a 72-minute victory and book a final clash with either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime or Czech Jiri Lehecka.

