Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out of Madrid Open as Rublev rolls on

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Madrid ATP - Singles
  4. Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out of Madrid Open as Rublev rolls on
Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out of Madrid Open as Rublev rolls on
Updated
It is the first time Alcaraz has been beaten on Spanish clay in 25 matches
It is the first time Alcaraz has been beaten on Spanish clay in 25 matchesAFP
Andrey Rublev (26) ended Carlos Alcaraz's (20) title defence and 14-match winning streak in Madrid by upsetting the second seed 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Rublev had lost his last five matches against top-three opposition and was 0-1 head-to-head against Alcaraz coming into the contest.

He was also on a four-match losing streak heading into the Madrid Open.

All that seemed like a distant memory in the quarter-finals against Alcaraz as Rublev maximised on his powerful brand of tennis to shock the Spanish world number three and reach the semi-finals at a seventh different Masters 1000 tournament, from a full set of nine.

Alcaraz missed the clay-court tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona last month due to a forearm injury and needed a third-set tiebreak to squeeze past last year's finalist Jan-Lennard Struff in the Madrid fourth round on Tuesday.

He couldn't hold off an inspired Rublev though, his quest to become the first man to win three consecutive titles in Madrid coming to a crashing halt.

"I think the serve saved me a lot of times today but I think the key was that I think it was one of my first matches that I was completely calm all the match, I didn't say one word, even if I was losing," said Rublev, who now owns at least one victory against each of the current world's top 10.

"I think that was the key also that I was able to serve even better with the time."

Alcaraz played a convincing first set, breaking serve in the fifth game en route to a 41-minute lead.

Rublev was 0/5 on break points before he finally converted his first one to open up a 3-0 gap in the second set. Despite an argument with chair umpire Fergus Murphy over a challenge request that was cancelled when Rublev rubbed off the mark with his foot, the Russian kept his cool to serve out the frame and force a decider.

Two breaks of serve gave Rublev full control of the final set and he finished the match in just under two hours, firing 30 winners along the way.

He awaits Taylor Fritz or Francisco Cerundolo in the final four.

Mentions
TennisMadrid ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosRublev AndreyStruff Jan-LennardCerundolo FranciscoFritz Taylor
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz passes 'test of fire' as Aryna Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
Champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
Carlos Alcaraz holds off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach Madrid quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
Rybakina rallies past Putintseva to set up Madrid Open semi-final against Sabalenka
Updated
Sinner withdraws before Madrid Open quarter-final match with hip injury
Carlos Alcaraz hopes for dream doubles matchup with Rafael Nadal at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz dumped out of Madrid Open by Rublev, Sabalenka through
Novak Djokovic splits with long-time fitness coach in latest shakeup
'Emotional' Rafael Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Jiri Lehecka
Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis
Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals, O'Sullivan out
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings