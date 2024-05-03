Data-driven Manager of the Month: Carlo Ancelotti - How he overcame Manchester City

No matter how different modern football coaches may be, in the end, they all acknowledge the same constant. Their systems require one key thing to bring them success - control. However, there is someone who defies this and is still incredibly successful. His name is Carlo Ancelotti (64) and he has led Real Madrid to more glory this season.

nIn April, he took a significant step towards two more trophies, beating arch-rival Barcelona in LaLiga and edging past defending champions Manchester City in the Champions League.

95% of all coaches in the top leagues can be characterised by their desperate need to control games. However, when watching Real Madrid, these principles are often not on show. Ancelotti's tactics are much more about DNA and belief in winning than structure and a concrete plan. So what does their game look like under the experienced coach?

A motivator and a maverick

When Ralf Rangnick spent two years watching Jude Bellingham, he said of him, "I have never seen such athleticism in a footballer at a young age." The English midfielder can certainly cover a huge amount of ground.

So what position does he take up in the line-up? At Dortmund he was a six or a box-to-box eight. But he is also dangerous near the opposition goal, so he could be a 10 or even a false nine.

For Madrid, Bellingham is so often further down the pitch. Consequently, he is occasionally Real's highest-placed player in the final third. Nobody else in the world plays like that. And no other team has a player in a similar role to that of the young Englishman.

A map of Bellingham's movement in the home game against City. AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

In April, Ancelotti's main test was Manchester City, arguably the best team in the world. And it was a repeat of the duel that fans look for every year. Guardiola's team had control, keeping the ball much more in both matches (64% and 60%). They even won the tie on expected goals (3.25 - 2.32).

But even more telling of their dominance is the shot ratio in the match at the Etihad Stadium, in which City fired 34 times and Real Madrid only eight. By default, this analytical information suggests how well teams play, but for some reason, it means nothing in matches against Ancelotti's side.

Although Madrid were under pressure defensively, Ancelotti adjusted the line-up to make the most of the speed and technical prowess of his strikers to counter-attack quickly. The casting of Bellingham in an attacking role and strategic changes in the midfield helped Real overcome the opponents' pressure and create dangerous situations from very few chances.

A map showing where Bellingham receives passes. The red boxes indicate the highest intensity, the black ones the opposite. 11Hacks / Livesport

The Italian's ability to adapt roles to players according to their strengths was key, especially in the way he used Vinicius Junior's dynamism and technique against City's slower defenders.

The Brazilian's speed and ability to escape the full-backs made him incredibly threatening from the left wing, where Rodrygo was also lingering, while Bellingham was tasked with linking the midfield to the attack and putting pressure on the opposition defence.

Perhaps the most important thing about Ancelotti, however, is his psychological resilience and ability to motivate players to overcome adversity. No other team has winning against all the odds in its DNA like Real Madrid.