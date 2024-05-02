Champion Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final with comeback win

Sabalenka reacts after winning a point against Rybakina
Sabalenka reacts after winning a point against RybakinaAFP
Defending Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) produced a brilliant comeback from a set and a break down to beat Elena Rybakina (24) and reach the final on Thursday.

The Belarusian second seed triumphed 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) and will face world number one Iga Swiatek (22) on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.

The clinical Swiatek earlier eased past American Madison Keys (29) with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Rybakina dominated a below-par Sabalenka in the first set with two breaks but faced far stiffer resistance in the second after going a break up in the third game.

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka put heavy pressure on the fourth seed's serve and eventually cracked it to pull level at 4-4.

Rybakina hit back instantly but seemed rattled when serving for the match and world number two Sabalenka broke again for 5-5 and then claimed the next two games to force a deciding third set.

The players exchanged holds with just one break point reached - Sabalenka staying firm for a 6-5 advantage - before the tie-break.

Sabalenka sealed her victory with a typically powerful serve that Rybakina could not control.

The big-hitter had lost three of her last four clashes against the Kazakh but emerged triumphant as they met on clay for the first time.

Swiatek has a 6-3 record against Sabalenka but in their only match in the Spanish capital, the latter triumphed in three sets a year ago to claim the title.

Dominant on clay, Swiatek barely put a foot wrong against Keys earlier in the day, making just eight unforced errors in the match to leave the American with virtually no chance.

"I'm really happy that I had such a solid game today," Swiatek said on court after reaching her 11th WTA 1000 final.

"Madison is an amazing player with a really fast game and a big serve, so I wanted to focus on myself and I'm happy I was focussed."

