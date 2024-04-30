Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Madrid WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis
Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis
Updated
Swiatek is aiming for her third WTA 1000 title of the season
Swiatek is aiming for her third WTA 1000 title of the seasonAFP
Iga Swiatek (22) bounced back from dropping the first set to defeat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) on Tuesday and make the Madrid Open semi-finals.

The world number one, who lost last year's final to Aryna Sabalenka, found her rhythm in the second set and ultimately eased to a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory.

That was the first set the Pole had dropped in the tournament, but she had an emphatic response, completing a bagel in the second set, where the Brazilian failed to force a single break point and Swiatek won two service games to love.

Swiatek continued in the same vein in the deciding set, breaking at the first opportunity to lead 2-0, and although Haddad Maia broke back immediately, the top seed won four of the next five games to complete her comeback.

Having lost their first meeting in 2022, Swiatek has now won the last three matches against the Brazilian.

Swiatek, who has won titles in Indian Wells and at the Qatar Open in 2024, will face Madison Keys (29) in Thursday's semi-final, after the 18th seed beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur (29) 0-6 7-5 6-1.

The 2022 champion and eighth seed appeared to be cruising towards an effortless win, taking the first set in only 24 minutes.

However, the American world number 20 fought back in the second and forced a decider where she broke twice to reach the semi-finals in Madrid for the first time.

Mentions
TennisMadrid WTA - SinglesSwiatek IgaHaddad Maia BeatrizKeys MadisonSabalenka ArynaJabeur Ons
Related Articles
Ons Jabeur wants 'more respect' for women after reaching Madrid quarters
Badosa vows to 'fight' despite health concerns, Zheng racing to be fit
Maria Sakkari romps into Miami third round, Caroline Wozniacki loses in thriller
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz holds off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach Madrid quarter-finals
Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Tennis Tracker: Nadal dream run ended by Lehecka, Sinner and Alcaraz avoid scares
Rafael Nadal beats Pedro Cachin in three-hour slugfest to reach Madrid Open fourth round
Spirited Coco Gauff display not enough as Madison Keys triumphs at Madrid Open
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Sinner through in Madrid, Sabalenka and Collins into decider
Carlos Alcaraz playing pain-free but hasn't regained full trust in forehand
Carlos Alcaraz passes 'test of fire' as Aryna Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
Most Read
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings