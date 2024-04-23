Tennis Tracker: Thiem loses in Madrid Open qualifiers, women's main draw underway

The fifth combined tournament of the season is really getting going today, with the men looking to secure qualification and the women aiming to move into the second round of the Madrid Open.

21:40 CET - Paula Badosa (26) and Zheng Qinwen (21) are two stars of the women’s circuit who are fighting to be fit for the Madrid Open this week.

Read more about their progress and the rest of the field.

21:06 CET - In the final match of the day in Madrid, Wang Xiyu came back to beat Ana Bogdan 6-7, 7-6, 6-2

20:20 CET - In one of the last matches of the opening day of first-round women’s action in Madrid, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) defeated Sofia Kenin (25) 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier, Anastasia Potapova (23), Tatjana Maria (36) and Nadia Podoroska (27) all secured first-round wins.

See all the women's results from Madrid here.

18:35 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) used to be one of the best in the world on clay, winning Madrid in 2019 and reaching two French Open finals, but injuries have made him a shadow of his former self and that was evident today with the Austrian losing 6-1, 6-3 to Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) in the final qualifying round. 

16:40 CET - In men's qualifying, former Madrid semi-finalist and Spanish number one Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) has been beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas (36). 

Dominic Thiem's (30) clash with Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) has just begun. 

14:42 CET - A few results are in from Madrid. World No.170 Alexandra Eala (18) caused a big upset, defeating Lesia Tsurenko (34) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Arantxa Rus (33) was victorious though, beating wildcard Brenda Fruhvirtova (17) 7-5, 6-3.

11:11 CET - Play at the Madrid Open has just gotten underway, with Lesia Tsurenko (34) and Brenda Fruhvirtova (17) on court. As well as that, Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem (30) and Sofia Kenin (25) are in action a little later today.

You can follow all the action from the men's qualifiers and the start of the women's main draw in the Spanish capital here.

09:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the Madrid Open main draw!

Tennis
