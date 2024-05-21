'Always the biggest favourite': Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

'Always the biggest favourite': Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic lost to Nadal in the 2020 French Open final
Djokovic lost to Nadal in the 2020 French Open finalAFP
Novak Djokovic (36) on Tuesday said Rafael Nadal (37) was his favourite to win the French Open, despite the record 14-time champion struggling for fitness in the twilight of his career.

World number one Djokovic - who is playing on a wild card in the Geneva Open this week before the second Grand Slam of the year begins in Paris - said if Nadal was in the draw, he could not be ruled out, despite his injury problems and growing competition from a younger generation.

"This year is more open," reigning French Open champion Djokovic told reporters at the Parc des Eaux-Vives grounds in Geneva.

"Casper Ruud is surely one of the five players who are candidates to win. You have Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas - all the players who won a major tournament on this surface this year.

"But when you talk about Roland-Garros and Nadal is there, he is always the biggest favourite for me.

"After everything he has done on the courts at Roland-Garros court, it's normal, respectfully to put him as the biggest favourite.

"Obviously it's a little different with his level of play. But it's Roland-Garros and it's Nadal.

"After that, maybe me, if I feel good, if I play well. At Roland-Garros, and all the Grand Slams, I am a bit of a different player."

Djokovic, who turns 37 on Wednesday, took a wild card to play in Geneva in a bid to rescue an alarming dip in form ahead of his French Open title defence next week.

The 28-man Swiss clay court tournament serves as a final tune-up before Roland-Garros.

The record 24-time Grand Slam champion will arrive in Paris without a title in the season for the first time since 2018, unless he takes the Geneva trophy.

