Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann dumps out Murray in Geneva, Tiafoe through in Lyon

French Open preparations are continuing to ramp up today with Danielle Collins beginning her Strasbourg campaign and Andy Murray looking to stage a comeback and set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in Geneva.

21:30 CET - Unfortunately, inclement weather meant that just one match was played at the WTA event in Strasbourg today and that was Liudmila Samsonova's (25) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Leylah Fernandez (21).

You can follow that tournament here.

Over in Rabat, Morocco, on the other hand, there was a full day's action played. Catch up on those results here.

20:30 CET - In the last match of the day in Geneva, Flavio Cobolli came back to stun fourth seed Ben Shelton 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 to progress to the final eight.

Catch up on all the results from Geneva here and from the ATP event in Lyon here.

19:18 CET - Due to rain in Strasbourg, the matches involving Elina Svitolina (29) and Danielle Collins (30) have been moved to tomorrow morning, but the clash between Liudmila Samsonova (25) and Leylah Fernandez (21) will be finished today.

15:50 CET - Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe (26) is through in Lyon thanks to a 7-6, 6-4 win over Jaume Munar (27), while Jack Draper (22) has been beaten 7-6, 6-1 by Tomas Machac (23) in Geneva.

13:26 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (29) has been dumped out of Lyon, suffering a shock 6-3, 6-4 loss at the hands of world No.117 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (20).

13:22 CET - Yannick Hanfmann (32) has finished the job this afternoon, beating Andy Murray (37) 7-5, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash in Geneva with Novak Djokovic (36).

11:45 CET - Geneva and Strasbourg are the places to watch today, with Andy Murray (37) completing his clash with Yannick Hanfmann (32) in Switzerland - it was suspended due to rain last night with the Scot trailing 7-5, 4-1 - and both Elina Svitolina (29) and Danielle Collins (30) in action in France.

There's also plenty of action in Lyon and Rabat, and you can keep an eye on things at the links below.

ATP: Geneva; Lyon

WTA: Strasbourg; Rabat

