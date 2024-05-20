Tennis Tracker: Thiem wins French Open qualifier, events underway in Geneva & Strasbourg

We're into the final days of French Open preparations. Some players including Andy Murray are spending it playing smaller tournaments such as Geneva and Strasbourg, while others are having to tackle the Roland Garros qualifiers, with Dominic Thiem fighting to play the Grand Slam one last time.

21:20 CET - The Saudi Public Investment Fund will become the first-ever naming partner of the WTA's rankings as part of a multi-year partnership following a similar move by the ATP.

20:45 CET - Rain suspended play at the ATP events in Geneva and Lyon some time ago with the paused fixtures now moved to tomorrow's schedules.

Among the postponed matches was Andy Murray's (37) clash with Yannick Hanfmann (32), in which the Scot is trailing 7-5, 4-1.

You can catch up on the completed matches and view tomorrow's schedule for both events in the following links: Geneva; Lyon.

20:38 CET - Laura Siegemund (36) has upset second seed Anna Blinkova (25) 6-1, 7-6 to progress to the second round in the last match of the day in Rabat, Morocco.

20:04 CET - Emma Navarro (23) has defeated the soon-retiring Alize Cornet (34) 6-4, 6-1 in the final first-round match of the day in Strasbourg. Cornet will bow out of pro tennis after the upcoming French Open.

17:30 CET - Some of the best men's players on tour are currently in beautiful Geneva preparing for Roland Garros.

Earlier in today's action there, Emil Ruusuvuori (25) progressed to the second round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Marcos Giron (30).

From 18:00 CET - Andy Murray (37) will be stepping onto the court to face Yannick Hanfmann (32). Follow the match here.

16:02 CET - In Strasbourg, Elina Svitolina (29) has progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Diane Parry (21). Fellow high seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) and Liudmila Samsonova (25) are also through.

14:20 CET - There is plenty of tennis on this week in the lead-up to the French Open, which starts on Sunday. Follow the action from elsewhere via the links below:

ATP: Geneva; Lyon

WTA: Strasbourg; Rabat

14:12 CET - Dominic Thiem's (30) quest to play at Roland Garros one last time is on the right track. The Austrian has moved to the second round of qualifying with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Italy's Franco Agamenone (31).

09:40 CET - The French Open is almost here, and the biggest story today will be the beginning of two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem's (30) quest to play at Roland Garros one last time. Having controversially being denied a wildcard, the Austrian will have to go through qualifiers and plays his first one today against world number 228 Franco Agamenone (31).

That clash will begin at 11:30 CET.

