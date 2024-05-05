Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Madrid WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek
Aryna Sabalenka was unable to defend her Madrid title
Aryna Sabalenka was unable to defend her Madrid titleReuters
Aryna Sabalenka (26) said she was encouraged by the level of her performances in the Madrid Open despite her defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek (22) in the final on Saturday.

Sabalenka, who lost 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the gripping final, has struggled in recent months, winning just four matches in the four tournaments that followed her Australian Open title defence in January.

However, she looked in fine fettle in Madrid, claiming wins over former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Miami Open winner Danielle Collins, before pushing Swiatek to the limit in the final.

"I'm happy with the level I played, with the effort I put into this match and into this week," Sabalenka told reporters.

"It's a lot of good things to take out of this tournament, and I think I'm leaving Madrid with positive thoughts... I think after the Australian Open, I struggled for a couple of months. It's been intense.

"It was tough to find myself back, but I'm super happy that here in Madrid I was able to bring it all together and to be able to get back to my level. I think it only can get better from now on."

Sabalenka is next in action at the Italian Open in Rome.

"The first thing comes to my mind, I'm ready for pasta," the Belarusian said.

"It's one of my favorite tournaments. It's such a beautiful facility and beautiful city. I love Rome, and I'm excited to get back there."

Mentions
TennisMadrid WTA - SinglesSabalenka ArynaSwiatek Iga
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek outlasts Aryna Sabalenka in instant classic to win first Madrid Open title
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title
Editors' Picks: A Hamburg epic, Serie A classic & crucial Catalan derby
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek finds Rafael Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title
Jannik Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury
Felix Auger-Aliassime in final as 'crazy' Madrid injury curse strikes again
Andrey Rublev ousts Taylor Fritz in Madrid to reach fifth career Masters final
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open in Rome due to arm injury
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime to face Rublev in Madrid final after Lehecka retirement
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSV looking to seal Eredivisie title, Cagliari hosting Lecce
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings