Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title

Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title
Swiatek celebrates her win
Swiatek celebrates her win
The Madrid Open comes to an end for the women today, with either Iga Swiatek (22) or Aryna Sabalenka (25) set to be crowned as the champion in the Spanish capital.

21:51 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is the champion in Madrid after winning a three-hour epic against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka (25)! It was a truly stunning contest and one of the best matches of the year, with the two best players in the world going hammer and tongs.

Swiatek saved three championship points on the way to a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) victory, claiming her ninth WTA 1000 title and her first in Madrid. She has now won every clay court WTA 1000 event.

What. A. Match. An instant classic. Winners galore, clutch moments from both players, and non-stop drama.

18:30 CET- It is time for the big one! Play is underway in Madrid between world number one Iga Swiatek (22) and world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25).

17:43 CET - Iga Swiatek (22), despite her expertise on clay, has never won the Madrid Open, and lost to Aryna Sabalenka (25) in the final last year. She will be desperate for revenge against a player who has been far from her best since her Australian Open victory at the start of the year. Sabalenka will be targeting her second title of the year.

Head to head results
Head to head results

17:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the women's final at the Madrid Open! We should be in for an absolute cracker today, with world No.1 Iga Swiatek (22) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) ready to go head-to-head in around an hour and a half. 

