Rafael Nadal uncertain over Roland Garros appearance with injury issues still lingering

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal uncertain over Roland Garros appearance with injury issues still lingering
Rafael Nadal uncertain over Roland Garros appearance with injury issues still lingering
Updated
Nadal during his Madrid press conference
Nadal during his Madrid press conferenceProfimedia
Spain's Rafael Nadal (37) said on Wednesday that he is not sure if he will be able to play at next month's French Open after pushing through the pain barrier in his comeback from injury.

Nadal a 22-time Grand Slam champion, said that he is far from being in top form and that he is only playing against American Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday as a personal sacrifice.

"If I was in Paris today, I wouldn't go out to play," Nadal told a press conference, in reference to Roland Garros.

"I don't think I'll be able to play at 100% but it's important to be able to play for the last time in Madrid, it means a lot to me to play on this court where I've had some great moments.

"This doesn't mean I'm giving up on anything in the next few weeks, I don't know what might happen. Without trying to confuse anyone, I don't know what's going to happen in the next three weeks.

"I'm going to do the things I have to do to be able to play in Paris. And if I can, I can and if I can't, I can't. I'm going to Paris if I feel like I'm good enough... I'm going to Paris if I feel capable enough to compete."

Nadal, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January, after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury.

However, after winning his first two matches in the tournament, Nadal lost in three sets to Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

The gruelling contest appeared to take its toll on the Spaniard who, trailing 1-4 in the final set, took a medical timeout to get treatment on his upper left leg.

He did not play an ATP event until making a winning return last week in Barcelona, with a first round victory over Flavio Cobolli, only to fall a day later in a 7-5, 6-1 second round defeat by Australian fourth seed Alex de Minaur.

"I am a competitive person and it is difficult to play without being able to give my best. If you ask me if I was happy in Barcelona, I say 'no, I wasn't happy'. What happens is that if I had tried to be happy in Barcelona today I probably wouldn't be here, that's the reality," Nadal said.

"That's why I want to try to go out and play in Paris feeling capable enough to compete well. I'm going to do my best to try to make it happen, and if it doesn't I'll have the personal satisfaction and the gratitude for having tried.

"We'll see what happens, but the world doesn't end if I don't play at Roland Garros. I also have the Olympic Games ahead of me."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesMadrid ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelBlanch Darwin
Related Articles
Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open while Nadal will face teen Blanch
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
'To say that I am favourite I think is stupidity,' says Nadal ahead of De Minaur clash
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka beats Greet Minnen to seal first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu dumped out in Madrid, Osaka and Stephens safely through
World number two Jannik Sinner plays down Djokovic and Alcaraz comparisons
Daniil Medvedev hoping for more clay court success with Gilles Simon in his corner
Badosa vows to 'fight' despite health concerns, Zheng racing to be fit
Novak Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years as a professional
Tennis Tracker: Thiem loses in Madrid Open qualifiers, women's main draw underway
Aitana Bonmati and Novak Djokovic win top Laureus World Sports Awards
'Legend' Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup as retirement looms
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leading race to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Arsenal demolish Chelsea to go three points clear at top of Premier League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings