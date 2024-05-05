Tennis Tracker: Rublev wins Madrid Open title after battling victory over Auger-Aliassime

After almost two weeks of high-quality tennis, the Madrid Open is finally coming to an end, with the men's champion set to be crowned. Will Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) pick up his first Masters title, or can Andrey Rublev (26) grab his second?

21:34 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) is the champion in Madrid! The Russian made a really slow start to the contest, and looked to be struggling with some sort of illness. However, he eventually found his best form, battling from a set down to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win.

Rublev has struggled this season, but this will be a welcome return to form. He looked in superb touch throughout the tournament, and now has his hands on his second Masters 1000 title.

For Auger-Aliassime, it'll be a really disappointing loss. He looked to be on the front foot after the first set, but once Rublev upped his level, the unforced errors started flowing off his racket and he was constantly playing catch up. It has been a positive week for the Canadian despite all the withdrawals, but there is still plenty of work to do.

It wasn't the most vintage match to end a quite odd 12 days in Madrid for the men, but Rublev won't care one bit. Onto Rome!

18:25 CET - It's roughly 15 minutes until the final gets underway in the Spanish capital, so let's take a closer look at the recent head-to-head record between Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Andrey Rublev (26).

You can follow the match here.

Recent head-to-head meetings Flashscore

16:48 CET - It has been a long and often curious 12 days in Madrid, with a number of top players withdrawing from the men's tournament with injury. And one man has benefited from that: Felix Auger-Aliassime (23), who progressed through THREE rounds via withdrawal.

He now has a chance to win his first Masters title, and after a tough 12 months for the talented Canadian, it could be the boost that he has desperately needed.

His opponent though, Andrey Rublev (26), has been here before, with one Masters title to his name last year in Monte Carlo. The Russian had lost four consecutive matches prior to arriving in Madrid, so this is a welcome return to form.

Rublev will undoubtedly be the favourite, but Auger-Aliassime possesses the weapons to come out victorious today.