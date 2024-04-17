French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Nadal was beaten in straight sets on Wednesday
Nadal was beaten in straight sets on Wednesday
AFP
Rafael Nadal (37) said the upcoming French Open will be the moment to "give everything and die" on the court after his comeback from injury in Barcelona was curtailed by Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back playing this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled 7-5, 6-1 against the world number 11 from Australia in the second round.

Nadal, who missed virtually all of the 2023 season, is hoping to compete at the French Open in May where he is the record 14-time champion.

The Spaniard said the clash with De Minaur was not the moment he was saving himself for, instead targeting his Roland Garros return as the time to go for broke in what he expects will be the last year of his career.

"On a personal level, for what is to come, the 6-1 in the second set is what had to happen today," said Nadal, who explained there were bigger challenges ahead.

"It wasn't today that I had to give everything and die, I have to give myself the chance to do that in a few weeks, or at least try to.

"I will try to take a step further in Madrid, then another one in Rome and, in Paris... there is the moment to do it, whatever happens, there is no better place to."

Nadal said the key to being able to triumph at Roland Garros was continuing to build in the weeks ahead.

"(I need to be) getting the weeks of experience, of matches, and feeling more comfortable with everything," continued Nadal.

"Today I felt more comfortable than yesterday... I have to be realistic, today I cannot have a game that goes for two and a half hours, or three."

The Spaniard, who has won the Barcelona clay-court title on 12 occasions, eased past Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday in his first ATP Tour match since January. However he came up short against De Minaur, who has now won his last two clashes against the former world number one.

Despite showing flashes of his supreme quality on the court named after him, Nadal was defeated in what he said would "realistically" be his final appearance at the tournament.

De Minaur broke in the first game and tested Nadal with a series of brilliant drop shots which Nadal could not reach.

However Nadal hit back with a break of his own in the sixth game and consolidated with a fizzing backhand for a 4-3 lead.

De Minaur broke to love to take a 6-5 lead as Nadal went wide and sealed the first set when the Spaniard pushed a shot into the net, winning the final 10 points as Nadal started to struggle.

The 25-year-old Australian dominated the second set, breaking three times and wrapping it up when Nadal went long.

"I'm sad because nobody wants Rafa to stop playing," said De Minaur.

"I never thought I'd get a win over Rafa on clay, it's something I'll be able to say when I finish my career."

Earlier Norway's three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud came out on top in an entertaining 6-3, 6-4 match with Alexandre Muller to reach the third round.

The 25-year-old Norwegian, runner up at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, was broken twice in the first set and allowed Muller to save 10 of 14 break points. Despite his sloppiness Ruud still took the set.

The third seed looked to have sealed the match when he broke his French journeyman opponent in the third game of the second set.

However, the world number six gave up four break points while serving for the match to allow 27-year-old Muller back in at 5-4.

Ruud, though, was more clinical in the next game, breaking Muller to progress with his 25th victory in 2024 and will face Jordan Thompson in the next round.

"This year is much better than last year, I'm having a good year," said Ruud, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic last week.

Monte Carlo Masters winner Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched Sebastian Ofner in straight sets with a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesBarcelona ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelDe Minaur Alex
Related Articles
Nadal's comeback at Barcelona Open ends in second round defeat to De Minaur
'To say that I am favourite I think is stupidity,' says Nadal ahead of De Minaur clash
Rafael Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
Show more
Tennis
Gauff keen to end clay-court trophy drought ahead of French Open
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur sees off valiant effort from Nadal, Tsitsipas and Gauff win
Rafael Nadal wins first match on injury comeback at Barcelona Open
Andrey Rublev suffers defeat against Brandon Nakashima in Barcelona opening round
Tennis Tracker: Nadal marks return with easy win, Norrie through after Mayot retirement
Aryna Sabalenka getting in the mood for clay in Stuttgart
Most Read
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich
'To say that I am favourite I think is stupidity,' says Nadal ahead of De Minaur clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings