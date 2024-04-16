Rafael Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Barcelona ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
Rafael Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
Nadal celebrates his victorious return
Nadal celebrates his victorious return
Profimedia
Rafael Nadal (37) said he was delighted to make a winning return at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday and that it meant a lot to him after going through a tough period due to injuries, as he advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Flavio Cobolli.

The Spaniard beat the 62nd-ranked Italian in his first tournament since January and first appearance on clay since the 2022 French Open.

Nadal's last ATP Tour match was the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International, before he pulled out of the Australian Open. He withdrew from last week's Monte-Carlo Masters saying his body was not yet ready for competition.

"I tried a lot of times in my career," Nadal said, referring to his numerous injury comebacks. "Every time it's more difficult and especially when you're at an advanced age it makes things even tougher."

"I am going through tough moments but at the same time when I am able to be on the tour for a few days and practise with the guys, and to be able to compete a little bit, it means a lot to me. Still enough enjoyable to keep doing it."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's injuries have caused doubts about his ability to compete at the elite level again after he previously said that he expected to finish his glittering career in 2024.

Nadal is keen to play at the French Open, where he has won a record 14 titles with the latest one coming in 2022. The French Open main draw begins on May 26.

He next faces fourth seed Alex de Minaur in Barcelona, where he has won a record 12 titles and the main court is named in his honour.

Mentions
TennisNadal RafaelCobolli FlavioDe Minaur AlexBarcelona ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal wins first match on injury comeback at Barcelona Open
Rafael Nadal confirms comeback at Barcelona Open with Flavio Cobolli up first
Stefanos Tsitsipas admits Rafael Nadal still the ultimate test on clay
Show more
Tennis
Andrey Rublev suffers defeat against Brandon Nakashima in Barcelona opening round
Tennis Tracker: Nadal marks return with easy win, Norrie through after Mayot retirement
Aryna Sabalenka getting in the mood for clay in Stuttgart
Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle ahead of busy summer
Carlos Alcaraz hopeful but still uncertain over Madrid Open recovery
Tennis Tracker: Draper and Stephens register wins, Krejcikova crashes out
Most Read
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings