Stefanos Tsitsipas admits Rafael Nadal still the ultimate test on clay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Monte Carlo ATP - Singles
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas admits Rafael Nadal still the ultimate test on clay
Stefanos Tsitsipas admits Rafael Nadal still the ultimate test on clay
Rafael Nadal has not played an ATP tournament since Brisbane in January
Rafael Nadal has not played an ATP tournament since Brisbane in January
Reuters
Rafael Nadal (37) could return to action this week in Barcelona and play just his second event of an injury-hit season, and while the Spaniard lacks match practice, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) said it would be no surprise to see him battling for the title in the final.

Nadal, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to the tour in Brisbane in January after nearly a year out with a hip flexor injury and the Spaniard has not played an ATP tournament since due to a muscle issue.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion looked set to make another comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters this month but withdrew days before the start of the claycourt tournament, saying his body would not allow him to play.

Nadal has won the Barcelona title 12 times and is drawn to play Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday, and while there has been no word on his status Tsitsipas said the Spaniard would have no trouble finding form on his favourite surface.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Rafa in the final of Barcelona, because that's something he has done over and over again for years and years," Tsitsipas, who won the Monte Carlo title for a third time on Sunday, told reporters.

"What he does have is this competitiveness and this fierce tennis when he gets into the momentum that sometimes feels like on the outside perspective unstoppable ... I think he's the ultimate challenge on clay.

"Whether he's playing now at, let's say, later stages of his career or the ones before, what he has now that he didn't before is experience, and he for sure knows ways to win points and to prevail more in economy mode than before."

World number seven Tsitsipas, a three-time runner-up in Barcelona, will aim to carry his good form from Monaco to Spain after winning his first title of the season with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud.

"I did need a week like this a lot, especially (after) the rough months I've been through the latter half of 2023 until now," Tsitsipas said.

"It hasn't been the best of times in terms of where I wanted to be, so getting back here and winning the title is something I was definitely not aiming for and it came naturally."

Mentions
TennisMonte Carlo ATP - SinglesBarcelona ATP - SinglesTsitsipas StefanosNadal Rafael
Related Articles
'Ruthless' Tsitsipas dismantles Ruud to secure third Monte Carlo title
Updated
Ruud claims shock win over Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final
Jannik Sinner says missed double fault derailed him in defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Clay court events continue with Draper and Badosa in action
Reigning champion Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open with injury
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas beats Ruud to win Monte Carlo Masters for the third time
Svitolina's Ukraine knocked out of BJK Cup, Osaka and Swiatek lead their nations through
Tsitsipas moves into Monte Carlo final with three-set win over Sinner
Rafael Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona
Most Read
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended
Football Tracker: Inter Milan drop points as Lyon produce stunning comeback
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso honoured to be part of special day for champions
How Xabi Alonso and a touch of tiki-taka lifted Leverkusen to brave new heights

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings