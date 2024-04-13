Jannik Sinner says missed double fault derailed him in defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Jannik Sinner says missed double fault derailed him in defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Sinner in action in Monte Carlo defeat
Sinner in action in Monte Carlo defeat
Reuters
Jannik Sinner (22) said a poor third-set line call on Saturday caused him to cramp up and lose focus as he fell 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in their Monte Carlo semi-final.

Instead of a double-fault being called, which would have given the Italian a double break, the point played on, with Tsitsipas holding serve for 2-3.

After two more games, Australian Open champion Sinner called for the trainer.

"It's hard to accept it," the Italian second seed said of the call. "I was playing really well at that time."

"Everyone can make a mistake. Afterwards, I had cramps, most likely because of what happened, because it also affects your nerves.

"Your head is spinning, and it's difficult to play. I still tried to do the best I could."

Read more about the stats from Sinner's shock defeat here.

Mentions
TennisMonte Carlo ATP - SinglesTsitsipas StefanosSinner Jannik
