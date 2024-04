Spirited Coco Gauff display not enough as Madison Keys triumphs at Madrid Open

Gauff has crashed out in Madrid

Coco Gauff (20) was dumped out of the Madrid Open on Monday by American compatriot Madison Keys (29) in the last-16, losing 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4.

The world number three, who has not reached a WTA final on clay since losing the 2022 French Open showpiece to Iga Swiatek, led 4-2 in the deciding set but Keys won four straight games to secure victory.

Keys' reward for defeating US Open champion Gauff is a quarter-final against Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur.