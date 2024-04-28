Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz cruises through in Madrid, Collins and Sabalenka win

While there were some big upsets yesterday, the majority of the world's best are still standing at the Madrid Open, and many of them are playing to try and keep it that way today.

23:45 CET - Alexander Zverez (27) is a set up against Denis Shapovalov (25) having taken the first set 6-4.

We are signing off for the night but we will be back tomorrow with Rafael Nadal (37) back in action as well as Coco Gauff (20) vs Madison Keys (29) on the WTA side and world number one Iga Swiatek (22) in action.

22:38 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has struggled past teen Robin Montgomery (19) 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 to set up a round-of-16 meeting with red-hot Danielle Collins (30) in the day's final women's match in Madrid.

21:30 CET - Considering the respective form, it is somewhat of a surprise that Tommy Paul (26) has lost in three sets (despite winning the opening set) to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (25). Cerundolo won 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-2 to progress to the last 16.

20:05 CET - Fresh off titles in Charleston and Miami, in-form Danielle Collins (30) has marched into the final 16 in Madrid with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian (25).

17:50 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has made what seemed set to be a tough match look easy, beating Sebastian Baez (23) 6-2, 6-3.

17:31 CET - Another big name has fallen! Seventh seed and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) has been beaten 7-5, 6-1 by teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva (16).

17:25 CET - Carlos Alcaraz's (20) quest to become the first player ever to win the Madrid Open three years in a row remains on track. The world number three has been Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) 6-3, 6-3.

16:46 CET - Top-10 seeds Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Daria Kasatkina (26) have both made it through to the next round with straight-set wins.

16:15 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is on court and underway in his match against Thiago Seyboth Wild (24).

15:09 CET - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev (26) has claimed a hard-fought win, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 7-6, 6-4.

13:44 CET - Holger Rune (20) has been knocked out of Madrid in the third round by Tallon Griekspoor (27). The Dutchman overcame his Danish opponent 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

12:51 CET - It's not a major one, but we have our first upset of the day with 13th seed Ugo Humbert (25) being beaten 7-5, 6-4 by German veteran and Munich champion Jan-Lennard Stuff (34), who has now won six matches in a row.

12:43 CET - Elena Rybakina's (24) strong start to the clay-court season has continued with the fourth seed beating Mayar Sherif (27) 6-1, 6-4 to move into the round of 16.

11:10 CET - Today's play has just started and two big names are kicking things off, with WTA world number Elena Rybakina (24) four facing Mayar Sherif (27) and ATP world number 12 Holger Rune (20) facing Tallon Griekspoor (27).

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!