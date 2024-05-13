Zheng Qinwen triumphs in Rome against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome WTA - Singles
  4. Zheng Qinwen triumphs in Rome against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka

Zheng Qinwen triumphs in Rome against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka

Zheng in action against Osaka
Zheng in action against OsakaAFP
Naomi Osaka's (26) return to the Rome Open ended at the last 16 on Monday after the four-time Grand Slam champion fell 6-2, 6-3 to seventh-seed Zheng Qinwen (21).

Japan's Osaka was playing at the Foro Italico for the first time in three years after taking a break from the tour to have her first child and is ranked at 173 in the world.

The furthest she has gone in any tournament so far this season was her run to the quarter-finals in Doha, which she could not replicate in the Italian capital.

However, it was a positive tournament for Osaka, who has never won a title on clay but beat a top-20 ranked player on the surface for the first time, against Marta Kostyuk in the second round on Thursday.

China's Zheng breezed past Osaka in one hour and 24 minutes to set up a last-eight clash with either Paula Badosa or third seed Coco Gauff.

Later Iga Swiatek continues her bid for a third Rome title against Angelique Kerber, while Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Elina Svitolina for the first time since their handshake row at last year's French Open.

World number one Swiatek is yet to drop a set and is red-hot favourite to make the quarter-finals past unseeded German Kerber, who at 331 is the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the last 16 in the Italian capital.

Three-time French Open champion Swiatek arrived in Rome off the back of a thrilling triumph in Madrid, her third WTA 1000 title of the season after also winning at Indian Wells and Doha.

Belarusian second seed Sabalenka was accused by Ukraine's Svitolina of inflaming tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war after the Roland Garros quarter-finals in 2023.

Sabalenka waited at the net for a handshake after beating Svitolina, even though Svitolina had already insisted she was not going to offer one, as all Ukraine players refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals in protest at the ongoing war.

Mentions
TennisRome WTA - SinglesOsaka NaomiZheng Qinwen
Related Articles
Swiatek battles past Putintseva to set up fourth-round clash with Kerber in Rome
Naomi Osaka marks Rome return with victory after three-year absence
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic loss opens door for Jannik Sinner to grab top ranking at Roland Garros
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas defeats Norrie in Rome, Osaka dumped out by Zheng
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Updated
Sabalenka cruises past Yastremska to reach the last 16 in Rome
Tennis Tracker: Tabilo claims shock win over Djokovic in Rome, Sabalenka marches on
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz
Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open
Most Read
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Football Tracker: Atalanta beat Roma in big Serie A clash, Clermont relegated to Ligue 2
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
St. Pauli secure promotion and return to the Bundesliga after 13 years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings