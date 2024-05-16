Tennis Tracker: Swiatek storms into Rome final, Jarry comes back to beat Tsitsipas

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek storms into Rome final, Jarry comes back to beat Tsitsipas

Nicolas Jarry has moved into the final four
Nicolas Jarry has moved into the final fourAFP, Flashscore
It's the day of the women's semi-finals in Rome and we couldn't have asked for better ones, with four of the best players in the world contesting them. On top of that, we also have the final men's quarter-finals taking place.

21:50 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) has become the second Chilean to book a spot in the semi-finals at the Italian Open after coming back to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in Rome.

It's another upset in a tournament of surprises on the men’s side! Jarry will face Tommy Paul (26) for a spot in the final.

18:11 CET - The merciless and irresistible Iga Swiatek (22) continued her brilliant season and remarkable clay court record with an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff (20) to move into the Rome final.

The American performed at a high level in the first set and did push Swiatek, but the Polish four-time Grand Slam winner was simply too good.

15:54 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has beaten Hubert Hurkacz (27) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals in Rome. World number seven Hurkacz was one of the higher seeds left in the tournament and Paul's win represents another upset in what has been an unpredictable Italian Open.

Paul will next play the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Nicolas Jarry (28) for a spot in the decider.

10:07 CET - We have just a handful of days and a handful of players left in the Italian capital, and while there have been upsets aplenty on the men's side of the draw, the four remaining women are arguably the four best to have entered this year's tournament. 

Here's what today's schedule, featuring the final two men's quarter-finals and the women's semis, looks like:

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul - 13:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff - 16:15 CET

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry - 19:00 CET

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenka - 20:30 CET

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of a huge day of tennis in Rome!

The fun will begin at 13:00 CET.

Tennis Tracker
