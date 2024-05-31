Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dumped out by inspired Matteo Arnaldi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dumped out by inspired Matteo Arnaldi

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dumped out by inspired Matteo Arnaldi

Updated
Matteo Arnaldi has equalled his best run at a Grand Slam
Matteo Arnaldi has equalled his best run at a Grand SlamReuters
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi (23) produced a sensational performance to take out sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Friday.

Arnaldi saved a set point in the opening set and went on to dominate his emotionally-charged opponent for a 7-6(8), 6-2, 6-4 victory to equal his best Grand Slam run.

Russian Rublev ranted and raged at himself as the match began to slip away, thumping his racket into his legs and kicking his courtside bench as another chance at a deep Grand Slam run came to a bitter end on the Parisian dust.

Arnaldi, who also reached the fourth round of last year's U.S. Open, was rock-solid throughout and barely put a foot wrong as he posted one the biggest wins of his career.

Rublev has reached 10 Grand Slam quarter-finals without ever going further but on this occasion even that proved beyond him as he could find no answer to Arnaldi's accuracy and power.

He is the highest-seeded casualty so far in the men's draw.

Arnaldi will play either Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas or China's Zhang Zhizhen for a place in the quarter-finals.

There was nothing between the players in the opening set and it was the same in the tie-break in which Arnaldi took a 5-3 lead only for Rublev to win the next three points.

Rublev could not convert his set point though and was then left shaking his head as Arnaldi claimed the opener, sprinting from behind the baseline to reach a drop shot and angle a stunning winner past the Russian.

"The first set was very important for me, because you know I'm not the favourite so going after a set like this down one set to love it's never easy," Arnaldi said on court.

"It's incredible, I mean I think I played the best tennis for sure in my life I would say."

Service breaks were exchanged early in the second set but Rublev began to boil as his forehand could not punch holes in the defences of his opponent.

Arnaldi found the dampish court more to his liking with his shots appearing to have more penetration and Rublev buckled as his emotions once again began to get the better of him.

Arnaldi broke for a 4-3 lead in the third set and duly completed his first Grand Slam win against a top-10 player.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesArnaldi MatteoRublev AndreyFrench Open
Related Articles
Stefanos Tsitsipas targets deep run but hopes to avoid 'fifth-set adventures'
Osaka 'really excited' for Swiatek clash in French Open second round
Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open
Show more
Tennis
Qualifier Olga Danilovic hails 'out of this planet' compatriot Novak Djokovic
Birthday girl Iga Swiatek swats aside Marie Bouzkova to reach French Open last 16
Marketa Vondrousova defeats Chloe Paquet to reach French Open fourth round
Ons Jabeur ousts Leylah Fernandez to book French Open fourth-round spot
Jannik Sinner strolls into French Open fourth round with victory over Pavel Kotov
Gauff cruises past Yastremska into French Open fourth round after straight sets win
Battle-hardened Iga Swiatek looks for French Open birthday boost
Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Swiatek and Gauff ease through as Rublev stunned by Arnaldi
Most Read
Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach
No more 'crazy' rivalries as friends Sabalenka & Badosa meet at French Open
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings