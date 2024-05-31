Birthday girl Iga Swiatek swats aside Marie Bouzkova to reach French Open last 16

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Birthday girl Iga Swiatek swats aside Marie Bouzkova to reach French Open last 16

Birthday girl Iga Swiatek swats aside Marie Bouzkova to reach French Open last 16

Updated
Iga Swiatek reacts as fans sing Happy Birthday to her
Iga Swiatek reacts as fans sing Happy Birthday to herReuters
World number one Iga Swiatek (23) celebrated her 23rd birthday in style with an emphatic 6-4 6-2 victory over Marie Bouzkova to move into the last 16 at the French Open on Friday.

Swiatek survived a major scare in the previous round when she saved a match point against Naomi Osaka before sealing a hard-fought victory, but against Bouzkova she picked apart the Czech player's serve with some precision hitting.

Swiatek is now unbeaten in 15 matches on clay, having won titles in Madrid and Rome this month, while she extended her win streak at Roland Garros to 17.

"I was waiting until after the match to feel that I have a birthday because I knew that I need to focus on my work because if I would lose, it would be a total disaster," Swiatek, who was serenaded by the fans with the "Happy Birthday" song, told reporters.

"So I'm happy that I won, and I kind of gave myself a present.

"For sure playing on your birthday, it's not so comfortable because it's eight o'clock and I have four hours (left) to celebrate. But that's the work that we have to do, we can't complain."

The defending champion showed no signs of a hangover from the three-setter with Osaka and consolidated an early break to go 3-1 up in the opening set but Bouzkova fought back from 5-2 down to give the Pole a workout.

However, Swiatek switched gears and carefully constructed her points, using the angles well to make Bouzkova run from one corner of Court Philippe-Chatrier to the other, firing 18 winners in total in the opening set.

The top seed continued to dominate in the second set as she effortlessly turned defence into offence on Bouzkova's serve, breaking twice to race into a 4-0 lead.

A desperate Bouzkova laughed in relief after one of the longest rallies of the match when a return clipped the net cord and landed on the line as the crowd roared in appreciation, a point that finally got her on the board in the second set.

Bouzkova saved a match point on her serve but she only delayed the inevitable as Swiatek sealed her progress with a searing winner down the line, her 34th of the match.

Swiatek will next play Russia's Anastasia Potapova who is ranked number 41 in the world.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesBouzkova MarieSwiatek IgaFrench Open
Related Articles
Battle-hardened Iga Swiatek looks for French Open birthday boost
Swiatek 'didn't believe' comeback win over Osaka was possible
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Show more
Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas glides past Zhang Zhizhen into French Open fourth round
Updated
No sweat as Jannik Sinner strolls into French Open fourth round in chilly Paris
Updated
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dumped out by inspired Matteo Arnaldi
Updated
Marketa Vondrousova defeats Chloe Paquet to reach French Open fourth round
Updated
Qualifier Olga Danilovic hails 'out of this planet' compatriot Novak Djokovic
Ons Jabeur ousts Leylah Fernandez to book French Open fourth-round spot
Gauff cruises past Yastremska into French Open fourth round after straight sets win
Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Swiatek and Tsitsipas ease through as Rublev dumped out
Most Read
Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach
No more 'crazy' rivalries as friends Sabalenka & Badosa meet at French Open
Six players who have worn the shirts of the two Champions League finalists

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings