Gauff cruises past Yastremska into French Open fourth round after straight sets win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Gauff cruises past Yastremska into French Open fourth round after straight sets win

Gauff cruises past Yastremska into French Open fourth round after straight sets win

Gauff in French Open action
Gauff in French Open action Reuters
American third seed Coco Gauff (20) showed some second-set resilience in 6-2 6-4 victory over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska on Friday to advance to the French Open fourth round and move a step closer to ending a three-year claycourt drought.

The U.S. Open winner, who reached the final in Paris in 2022 and last won a title on the surface in 2021, was in solid form in the first set against surprise Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska before struggling briefly in the second.

She will next face Italy's world number 51 Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

"I played her in Madrid and she plays really well from behind," Gauff said. "I knew closing the match would be difficult. I definitely could have closed it out on my serve (in the previous game)."

"The last game, she hit three or four balls on the edge of the line. It was difficult to stay focused and not get too mad. But I’m glad I was able to push through."

The Ukrainian world number 32, racing up the rankings after her career was derailed by a provisional doping ban in 2021, which was later lifted, was inconsistent with her big-hitting game as well as her serve and sent a backhand wide to give Gauff an early break.

Gauff then cruised through the set courtesy of another break as Yastremska's unforced errors piled up.

She did break Gauff repeatedly in the second set, threatening to make a game of it, with the American struggling with her first serve.

Just as Yastremska seemed to have found her range and a way back into the match, Gauff, who also had a match point at 5-2, held firm despite double-faulting in consecutive service games, to clinch it.

Check out the match scorecard here.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesGauff CocoYastremska DayanaCocciaretto ElisabettaFrench Open
Related Articles
Stefanos Tsitsipas targets deep run but hopes to avoid 'fifth-set adventures'
Coco Gauff cruises past Tamara Zidansek to reach French Open third round
Coco Gauff outclasses qualifier Julia Avdeeva for perfect French Open start
Show more
Tennis
Qualifier Olga Danilovic hails 'out of this planet' compatriot Novak Djokovic
Birthday girl Iga Swiatek swats aside Marie Bouzkova to reach French Open last 16
Marketa Vondrousova defeats Chloe Paquet to reach French Open fourth round
Ons Jabeur ousts Leylah Fernandez to book French Open fourth-round spot
Jannik Sinner strolls into French Open fourth round with victory over Pavel Kotov
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dumped out by inspired Matteo Arnaldi
Updated
Battle-hardened Iga Swiatek looks for French Open birthday boost
Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Swiatek and Gauff ease through as Rublev stunned by Arnaldi
Most Read
Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach
No more 'crazy' rivalries as friends Sabalenka & Badosa meet at French Open
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings