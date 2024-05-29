Coco Gauff cruises past Tamara Zidansek to reach French Open third round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Coco Gauff cruises past Tamara Zidansek to reach French Open third round

Coco Gauff cruises past Tamara Zidansek to reach French Open third round

Updated
Gauff celebrates
Gauff celebratesReuters
American Coco Gauff (20) rolled past Slovenian Tamara Zidansek (26) 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of Roland Garros on Wednesday, harnessing her mighty forehand in front of a crowd squarely on her side.

The US Open winner sent over nearly two dozen winners and overcame issues with her serve, including six double faults, to set up a meeting with the winner of a match between China's Wang Yafan and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

"I'm very happy with how I played. Conditions (were) very slow and muggy but I got through it," said Gauff.

The finalist in 2022 showed early signs of nerves as the unseeded Zidansek broke her serve in the opening game of the match.

But Gauff broke back in the sixth and eighth games, getting the decisive second-set break in the ninth game before pumping her fist with satisfaction as Zidansek sent the ball out of bounds on match point.

The American has revamped her serve since picking up her maiden major on home soil last summer but has not been able to snap a three-year clay-court drought before arriving at Roland Garros.

"I felt like I could have, especially in the second set, probably won it a little bit sooner, maybe 6-3 6-2," Gauff told reporters.

"But with the matches, I mean, there's always things you can do better, and I try not to over-analyse everything."

Mentions
French OpenTennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesGauff CocoZidansek Tamara
Related Articles
Coco Gauff outclasses qualifier Julia Avdeeva for perfect French Open start
Sabalenka hits stride on clay with sights on first French Open crown
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Defending champion Swiatek survives almighty scare to pip Osaka in French Open thriller
Updated
Ons Jabeur: French Open needs to 'try more' to boost women's prime time tennis
Ons Jabeur overcomes Camila Osorio to move into French Open third round
Updated
Rain wreaks havoc at French Open as play cancelled on outside courts
Unconvincing Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach French Open third round
Updated
David Goffin claims he was spat at by 'hooligan' spectator at French Open
Updated
Ninth-seed Tsitsipas battles past Altmaier to reach French Open third round
Noah replaces Borg as Team Europe captain for 2025 Laver Cup
Most Read
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal
David Goffin claims he was spat at by 'hooligan' spectator at French Open
Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings