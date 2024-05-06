'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. 'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paula Badosa has fallen to number 126 in the world with a string of injuries derailing her career
Paula Badosa has fallen to number 126 in the world with a string of injuries derailing her careerReuters
Former world number two Paula Badosa (26) is no longer in a romantic relationship with fellow tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) after nearly a year together in the spotlight, the Spaniard said.

Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship official on social media during last year's French Open and have often been seen at each other's matches, while also posting pictures on their joint Instagram account.

But Badosa, who has fallen to number 126 in the world with a string of injuries derailing her career, said that the sport's power couple dubbed Tsitsidosa by fans had split amicably.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways," Badosa wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday.

"We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in all our endeavours."

Former French Open quarter-finalist Badosa said recently that doctors had told her it would be complicated to continue her career because of her chronic back pain.

Twice Grand Slam runner-up Tsitsipas crashed out of his Madrid Masters opener last month but the Greek has had a good run of form on clay otherwise.

He won the Monte Carlo Masters and finished runner-up in Barcelona to prime himself for the French Open which will begin on May 26th.

Mentions
TennisBadosa PaulaTsitsipas Stefanos
Related Articles
Badosa vows to 'fight' despite health concerns, Zheng racing to be fit
Simona Halep withdraws from Madrid Open to work on fitness
Casper Ruud defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win Barcelona Open
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner to play French Open only if 100% fit after skipping Rome
Battling Andrey Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid Open title
Andrey Rublev downs Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title
Tennis Tracker: Rublev wins Madrid Open title after battling victory over Auger-Aliassime
Iga Swiatek finds Rafael Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek outlasts Aryna Sabalenka in instant classic to win first Madrid Open title
Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title
Jannik Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury
Most Read
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Iga Swiatek finds Rafael Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings