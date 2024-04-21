Casper Ruud defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win Barcelona Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Barcelona ATP - Singles
  4. Casper Ruud defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win Barcelona Open
Casper Ruud defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win Barcelona Open
Updated
Casper Ruud secured a 10th ATP title on clay
Casper Ruud secured a 10th ATP title on clay
Reuters
Casper Ruud (25) gained sweet revenge over Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) as he beat the Greek fifth seed 7-5, 6-3 to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday.

Just seven days after Tsitsipas thumped Ruud in straight sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters, it was the Danish third seed who came out on top in the latest battle between the two 25-year-olds as he secured a 10th ATP title on clay.

"Honestly, this has been worth the wait," Ruud said after capturing the biggest title his career, with all his previous triumphs being in ATP 250 tournaments.

After seven failed attempts to win a final above the ATP 250 level, Ruud was relieved to finally get over that hurdle.

"A lot of finals that I've lost have been tough, a bit disappointing, of course," he said.

"Any time you reach a final, it's nonetheless a good week, so you can’t be too hard on yourself but this one has been a long time coming."

Ruud also halted Tsitsipas' 10-match winning streak.

The Greek gained an early break but Ruud soon got into his groove and from then on he frustrated Tsitsipas with his baseline tactics.

Ruud maintained the upper hand throughout the second set, during which he did not face a break point.

"In the final in Monte Carlo I was always on the back foot, too far behind, and he had too much time to control the game," Ruud said.

"It was a bit of a tricky start (here), I got broken right away. So not the best start, but I managed to settle in and broke him back."

The world number six will hope the win will boost his chances of finally winning the biggest prize in claycourt tennis, following his runner-up finishes to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open over the past two years.

Mentions
TennisBarcelona ATP - SinglesRuud CasperTsitsipas Stefanos
Related Articles
Tsitsipas overcomes Lajovic and faces Ruud in Sunday's Barcelona final
Casper Ruud marches past Tomas Etcheverry to reach Barcelona final
Tsitsipas saves two match points to reach Barcelona semi-finals
Show more
Tennis
Simona Halep withdraws from Madrid Open to work on fitness
Elena Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title in straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Ruud beats Tsitsipas in Barcelona final, Rybakina and Stephens win titles
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza retires
Tennis Tracker: Kostyuk knocks out Vondrousova, Tsitsipas sets up Ruud final
Most Read
Football Tracker: El Clasico underway at Bernabeu as PSG take early lead over Lyon
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings