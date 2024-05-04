Jannik Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Jannik Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury
Jannik Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Russia's Pavel Kotov during the third round of the 2024 ATP Tour Madrid Open
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Russia's Pavel Kotov during the third round of the 2024 ATP Tour Madrid OpenAFP
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner (22) announced on Saturday he will not play at the upcoming Italian Open due to a hip injury which forced him out in Madrid earlier this week.

Italian Sinner was a doubt for the Rome event which starts on Wednesday and is the last big tournament before the Grand Slam French Open.

"After speaking again with the doctors and specialists about my hip problems I have to announce that unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome," the world number two said on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'm very sad that I wasn't able to recover as it is one of my favourite tournaments."

Sinner would have been one of the favourites for the Masters 1000 tournament in the Italian capital after winning the Australian Open, his first Slam title, at the start of the year and following that up and his second Masters 1000 crown in Miami in March.

Sinner, who holds a 28-2 record on the season, was due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Madrid quarter-finals on Thursday but revealed he had been battling through a hip issue in the Spanish capital.

Sinner joins world number three Carlos Alcaraz in withdrawing from the clay-court event in Rome after the Spaniard succumbed to a right forearm injury that sidelined him in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The pair will now try to recover in time for an assault on the French Open, the season's second major, which starts in Paris on May 26.

Mentions
TennisSinner JannikAuger-Aliassime FelixAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Nadal dream run ended by Lehecka, Sinner and Alcaraz avoid scares
Novak Djokovic dominates Roman Safiullin to reach Monte Carlo third round
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka set for blockbuster final at Madrid Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime in final as 'crazy' Madrid injury curse strikes again
Andrey Rublev ousts Taylor Fritz in Madrid to reach fifth career Masters final
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open in Rome due to arm injury
Editors' Picks: A Hamburg epic, Serie A classic & crucial Catalan derby
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime to face Rublev in Madrid final after Lehecka retirement
Daniil Medvedev joins growing injury list ahead of French Open
Champion Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final with comeback win
Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semi-finals
Most Read
Football Tracker: Champions Inter behind to Sassuolo as Atletico Madrid lead Mallorca
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Kyren Wilson seizes control against David Gilbert in World Championship semi-final
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings