Battling Andrey Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid Open title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Madrid ATP - Singles
  4. Battling Andrey Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid Open title
Battling Andrey Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid Open title
Rublev won the Madrid Open final
Rublev won the Madrid Open finalReuters
Andrey Rublev (26) battled through a suspected virus and an anaesthetised foot to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to claim the Madrid Open title on Sunday but revealed that he will now have to return to hospital to make a full recovery.

The Russian, who has struggled with health issues throughout the tournament, recovered from the illness and an opening set wobble to clinch his second Masters 1000 title in just under three hours.

"I'm still sick and tomorrow I think I'll go back to the hospital for a full check-up to know exactly what's going on," Rublev told a news conference.

"I've been sick for eight or nine days now, it's not normal, I'm not really getting better, which is strange because usually, I get sick for two or three days at the most and maybe a fever, but nothing special.

"This is the first time in my life that I feel this bad."

The seventh seed added that he needed an anaesthetic to play the final.

"They put an anaesthetic in the finger on my foot because somehow it got inflamed and started to get bigger and the pressure started to be on the bone and I can't even put my shoe.

"The feeling was similar to when you broke it, so they put an anaesthetic so I don't feel it and at least I could play without thinking."

Rublev, who came into the Madrid tournament in poor form having lost his previous four matches on the tour, eliminated second seed and home favourite Carlos Alcaraz and also beat American Taylor Fritz to reach the final.

"I think it is normal to have ups and downs, but my focus now is to keep working and trying to improve. I think I showed a great level of tennis from the first match and in the end, I was able to win the title.

"Now I think the most important thing is to try and recover and be ready for Rome," he added.

Mentions
TennisMadrid ATP - SinglesRublev AndreyAuger-Aliassime Felix
Related Articles
Andrey Rublev downs Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title
Tennis Tracker: Rublev wins Madrid Open title after battling victory over Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime in final as 'crazy' Madrid injury curse strikes again
Show more
Tennis
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jannik Sinner to play French Open only if 100% fit after skipping Rome
Iga Swiatek finds Rafael Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek outlasts Aryna Sabalenka in instant classic to win first Madrid Open title
Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title
Jannik Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Iga Swiatek finds Rafael Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings