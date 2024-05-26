Tennis Tracker: Humbert & Murray out, Osaka & Alcaraz through on French Open opening day

Alcaraz in action on day one of French Open

The French Open is here! The opening day of the 2024 edition will see Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka take to the court, and we'll keep you updated with how they and the rest of the big names in action get on right here.

23:35 CET - And that is it for day one of the French Open from us but follow the remaining men's matches which have yet to finish here.

23:30 CET - Well it wasn't to be for Andy Murray (37) this year at Roland Garros as he crashes out to old foe Stan Wawrinka (39) in straight sets, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

22:10 CET - It has been an exciting first day on the women's side of the draw but that is coming to a close now. Two interesting results to bring you from this evening's action.

In an all-Chinese affair, Xiyu Wang (23) beat Zhuoxuan Bai (22) 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 and French world number 139 Chloe Paquet (29) shocked Diana Shnaider (20) 6-3, 6-1 to progress.

Follow the remaining matches of the evening here.

21:20 CET - In-form and world number 25 Alejandro Tabilo (25) has been knocked out of the French Open by qualifier Zizou Bergs (24), losing 3-6, 7-6 (7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

20:10 CET - And joining Garcia in booking a second-round place is French legend Richard Gasquet (37) who in front of a rapturous home crowd rolled back the years with a straight sets win over Croatian Borna Coric (27). Gasquet won two tiebreaks on his way to a 7-6 (7-5, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 win.

19:35 CET - The French men's number one may be out but the highest-ranked woman has made it through with Caroline Garcia (30) coming from behind to beat Eva Lys (22) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

17:45 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) has won a mammoth five-setter to progress to the second round of the French Open. The Pole beat Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki (20) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

17:30 CET - Play is back underway on the outside courts as the weather has subsided!

16:25 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) was in no mood to mess around today and the third seed has quickly put to bed any injury doubts with a convincing 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 win over JJ. Wolf (25) to progress.

16:20 CET - WEATHER UPDATE: Play has been suspended on the outside courts because of rain making conditions dangerous.

16:10 CET - French top seed and home favourite Ugo Humbert (25) has been knocked out on the opening day of the tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego (29) in four sets. Sonego won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

16:00 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has also got off to the perfect start with a straight sets 6-4, 7-5 win over Jaqueline Cristian (25) to progress to the second round.

15:40 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has made no mistake in his opening match at Roland Garros, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 against Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) after a resounding performance.

14:22 CET - It was harder than he would have liked or expected, but sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) has advanced with a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 win over Taro Daniel (31).

14:17 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) is through! The former world number one has beaten Lucia Bronzetti (25) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. She played some really good tennis at times.

12:52 CET - The first seed has fallen, with world number 31 Veronika Kudermetova (27) losing 6-2, 6-4 to world number 42 Marie Bouzkova (25).

12:31 CET - The first result of this year's tournament is in, with Lesia Tsurenko (34) unfortunately having to retire with a back injury while 6-5 down to Donna Vekic (27).

10:15 CET - We've made it to the second slam of the year! The stage is set at Roland Garros, where play will begin in 45 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Naomi Osaka (26) are the biggest names taking to the court on the opening day, but the first star in action is Andrey Rublev (26), who will take on Taro Daniel (31) on the hour.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here

09:22 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the 2024 French Open!