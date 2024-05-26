Casper Ruud grateful for Geneva Open grind ahead of French Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Casper Ruud grateful for Geneva Open grind ahead of French Open

Casper Ruud grateful for Geneva Open grind ahead of French Open

Ruud heads to Paris in fine form
Ruud heads to Paris in fine form Reuters
Tennis world number seven Casper Ruud (25) believes his physically taxing victory at the Geneva Open on Saturday could work in his favour as he prepares for his French Open campaign with a first-round match against Brazilian Felipe Alves on Monday.

Ruud played both the semi-final and final of the Geneva Open on Saturday after rain affected play on Friday, beating Flavio Cobolli 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 in a tough encounter before returning to the court hours later to defeat Tomas Machac 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

"I've played four good matches, four quite tough matches so I think physically it's a good kind of preparation," two-time French Open finalist Ruud told reporters.

"All the other players in Paris, what do they do in training? They play matches. So why don't you just come here and play a real match instead of practice matches? That's my theory, and today I got to play more than three hours on the court.

"That is something you have to prepare for when you're playing best-of-five sets. It's not easy to get three hours in a row in the Slams to practice so it's been a great week in terms of the win and also building up the form and physicality for Paris."

Ruud will hope it is third-time lucky at Roland Garros after losing the last two finals to Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but the Norwegian said he was not looking too far into the future.

"The goal, like any other Slam, is to reach the second week and from there typically I've seen that things open up a little bit," Ruud said.

"Maybe you play someone who's a bit tired. If you're physically ready for the second week of a Slam, I think a lot of good things might happen."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesRuud CasperFrench Open
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open
Novak Djokovic eager to regain form ahead of French Open defence
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka overcomes Lucia Bronzetti to reach French Open second round
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Osaka win on opening day of French Open, Alcaraz underway
Alcaraz looking to ease injury doubts with fast start at Roland Garros
Ruud downs Machac to win third Geneva title and head to Paris on a high
Madison Keys eases to Strasbourg title with straight-sets win over Danielle Collins
Rafael Nadal says he's 'not 100% certain' it is his final French Open
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Djokovic worried about French Open title defence, doesn't consider himself a favourite
Tennis Tracker: Keys beats Collins to claim Strasbourg title, Ruud triumphs in Geneva
Most Read
Football Tracker: Everything on the line with promotions and relegations to be settled
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona ahead of final game
Young guns fire as Manchester United stun holders City to claim FA Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings